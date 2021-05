Drug use has increased during the pandemic, and Michigan has been one of the states hit hardest by the uptick in drug activity. Everyone knows that Opioid use has been an issue over the last couple of years in Michigan, but it doesn't look like that is what is fueling the increase right now. The study from Wallet Hub ranged over a number of different metrics, and the results weren't exactly what we wanted to see. Michigan ranks 8th in the country when all of the metrics are put together.