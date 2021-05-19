Sugar Hill Volunteer Fire Department closing

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Marion; Morris; Red River; Titus; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Northern Marion County in northeastern Texas Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Morris County in northeastern Texas Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clarksville to near Mount Pleasant to 6 miles southeast of Leesburg, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1140 PM, trees were downed across Franklin County. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Mount Pleasant, Atlanta, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Pittsburg, Clarksville, Leesburg, Boxelder, Nash, Hooks, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Linden, Hughes Springs, De Kalb, Lone Star, Queen City and Naples. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH