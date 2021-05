It seems as though Hollywood has rediscovered Jane Austen after 2020's well-reviewed Emma., so now Netflix is getting into the romance game with a modern-day adaptation of Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson. Persuasion is perhaps Austen's most underrated novel, telling the story of 27-year-old Anne Elliot who is faced with the return of her first love, Frederick Wentworth, now that her formerly wealthy family's situation has drastically changed. Anne previously refused Wentworth's proposal at the urging of a family friend due to his lack of prospects, but now he's made his fortune while she has fallen on hard times. Can these old lovers rekindle the flame after nearly a decade of separation? Fans of love letters should probably check this one out.