newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

S7HD reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

By Ashley Smith
KFVS12
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported eight new COVID-19 cases on May 19. Johnson County, Massac County, and Union County each have one case. Pulaski County had five new cases. The region had a total of 6,888 cases, with 46 active and 102 deaths.

www.kfvs12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Southern Illinois#Kfvs#Deaths#Union County#Massac County#Southern Illinois#Pulaski County#Johnson County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Governmentislandfreepress.org

Hyde County has zero active COVID-19 cases, per Friday’s update

The Hyde County Health Dept. released the following update for Friday, May 14, which provides information on the county’s current COVID-19 case count, as well as additional information on obtaining info on current and past cases. The current COVID-19 numbers are listed below. Total cases 684. Recovered 674. Deaths 10.
Tennessee GovernmentWSMV

Current Metro Nashville COVID-19 Cases May 17

The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 98,921 COVID-19 cases on Monday. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 150 total cases in the past 72 hours. Metro Public Health reports one new confirmed deaths reported in the past 72 hours. Beginning Thursday, Sept....
Maryland Governmentfoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
GovernmentRapid City Journal

Number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decline in state

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to lose its grip on South Dakota, according to Thursday's report from the Department of Health. With 83 new cases reported, the number of active cases decreased by 68 from Wednesday's report. The 936 active cases is the first time that number dropped below 1,000 since Aug. 8 and the lowest number of active cases since Aug. 5. Active cases are down 403 in a week and 1,465 in a month.
GovernmentPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Only 4 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

Vaccinations have helped massively improve the coronavirus situation in the U.S., especially now that every adult in the country is eligible to get the shot. Nearly every state is seeing a decline in COVID numbers, and daily COVID cases in the country as a whole have continued to decline over the past few weeks. But there are some areas that are still struggling. Data from The Washington Post shows that there are four states where COVID cases are currently rising.
Public HealthBest Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to feel closer with each day. On May 3, officials announced that New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey would fully reopen most businesses by May 19, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all COVID-related health restrictions effective immediately. But while much progress has been made in the year since the virus first began spreading and the national infection rate continues to drop, data from The Washington Post shows that some states have still seen COVID surges in the past week. Read on to see which areas have seen their case numbers jump, and for more on how to keep safe, The CDC Is Warning You to Avoid This One Place, Even If You're Vaccinated.
Public Healththepost.on.ca

Vaccine eligibility expands in Huron Perth

In alignment with provincial direction, as of May 18 residents aged 18-years-old and older (born in 2003 or earlier) can book an appointment at a future HPPH vaccination clinic. Appointments are currently available for the week of June 7-12. “The vaccines are making a difference in our fight against COVID-19,”...
Maryland Governmentbaltimorecountymd.gov

Baltimore County to Join State in Lifting Restrictions

TOWSON, MD — Baltimore County will join the state of Maryland in lifting all restrictions on indoor and outdoor venues and indoor and outdoor dining effective Saturday, May 15. Face covering requirements for indoor establishments remain in effect. This means that individuals must continue to wear face masks while inside...
Maryland Crime & SafetyWave 3

Authorities: 3 dead after shooting, fire in Maryland

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a suspect, and others are injured and unaccounted for after a shooting and fire in Maryland. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.
Pennsylvania Crime & Safetyexplorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Issue Scam Alert

INDIANA CO., Pa. – Over the past week, Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana has investigated several scams in which at least six residents of Indiana County sustained a loss ranging from several hundred dollars to approximately $7,000. The victims, whose ages range from about age 60 to age 80,...