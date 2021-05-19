newsbreak-logo
At the Liberty: The Father

By The Times
waitsburgtimes.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON—Anthony (played by two-time Academy Award winner, Anthony Hopkins) refuses all assistance from his daughter (Academy Award and Golden Globe winner, Olivia Coleman) as he ages with progressing memory loss. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his mind and even the fabric of his reality. The film gives the viewer Anthony’s changing and unreliable perspective and the perspective of his caregivers and family.

