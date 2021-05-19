newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds move into Champions League places

By Ross Jackson
90min.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool strengthened their bid for a place in the top four with a 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening. Despite Liverpool's early dominance the best chance in the opening half an hour came Burnley's way as Matthew Lowton's long ball over the top fell to Chris Wood but the frontman lashed his effort wide.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
James Milner
Person
Ben Mee
Person
Nathaniel Phillips
Person
Matthew Lowton
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Josh Brownhill
Person
Chris Wood
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Leicester#Scotsman#Burnley#Gk#Lm#Substitutes Matej Vydra#Allowed Firmino#Turf Moor#Forwards Mohamed Salah#Forwards Chris Wood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Related
Premier Leaguetotalfootballanalysis.com

Clinical Cavani and persistent Pogba: How Man United can dent Liverpool’s European hopes – tactical analysis

Manchester United vs Liverpool has long been one of the standout fixtures in the English football calendar, and this Sunday will see the 207th competitive meeting between these two fierce rivals. United have stolen a march on Liverpool this season, sitting 13 points ahead in second place, which is quite a reversal from last season, when Liverpool finished as champions, and 33 points in front of their Manchester rival. While United have more or less sewn up second place, they will still be desperate for a win over Liverpool, as much as for bragging rights as to extend the title race to another weekend, as Manchester City’s win over Crystal Palace means that a United defeat will crown them as champions with three games to play. Liverpool, on the other hand, need the three points to make up ground on their rivals for a top four spot, and the games are running out for Jurgen Klopp’s men to be able to sneak into the Champions League for next season.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Klopp issues honest thoughts on Roberto Firmino’s struggles

Jurgen Klopp has offered a defence of Roberto Firmino and has suggested that the forward will be back to his best eventually after what has been a tough campaign for the Brazilian. A lot of the Reds’ players have struggled for form this season and Firmino is one of those...
Sportsonefootball.com

Lifeless Andy Robertson sums up Liverpool’s season of woes

Trace your mind back to the opening weeks of this season, when Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold did a string of ‘Wingmen’ episodes on Instagram. Clearly filmed in the summer months, judging by the weather, Liverpool’s brilliant full-backs were full of life, laughing, joking and basking in the glory of being newly-crowned Premier League champions.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Chris Wood and Matheus Pereira among top picks for GW34

Chris Wood‘s hat-trick against Wolves vaults him into FPL consideration as managers shuffle their packs ahead of Friday evening’s deadline. The Burnley frontman trails only in-form West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira in the our Transfer Score rankings ahead of GW34. Here, we look at who else is fancied to make...
Sportsonefootball.com

Why A Move For Tammy Abraham Would Make Sense For Liverpool

Chelsea will consider selling Tammy Abraham this summer for a fee of £40,000,000. The report from The Telegraph’s Matt Law says that the Blues will look to move on Abraham as well as Olivier Giroud, given both forwards have failed to impress new manager Thomas Tuchel. With Liverpool in need...
Premier Leaguewhufc.com

Antonio returns with match-winning brace at Burnley

Michail Antonio made a triumphant return to the West Ham United team at Burnley on Monday night, scoring twice in the first half to give his side a vital 2-1 victory. The Hammers were bright throughout, but trailed early on to Chris Wood’s penalty and had to show admirable resilience to fight back almost instantly.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Burnley 1-2 West Ham: Michail Antonio's first-half double sees Hammers come from behind to win as David Moyes' men keep the pressure on Chelsea in battle for top four

If anyone thought West Ham were ready to give up their Champions League dream, they could not have been more mistaken. On a wet and windy night at Turf Moor, the kind that separates the men from the boys, David Moyes' side recovered from going a goal behind early on to beat a very capable Burnley side with two goals from Michail Antonio on his first appearance for a month.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

As it happened: Burnley FC 1-2 West Ham United

Not quite 1-6, but still a very good result for the Hammers. No goals in the second half meaning that Chris Wood and Michail Antonio remain as the only goalscorers of the match. West Ham are now back up to fifth in the Premier League table, Burnley remain 16th. 21:596...
Premier Leaguetrendswide.com

Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool: Visitors boost top-four hopes with win

Jurgen Klopp celebrated his first win at Old Trafford as Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United and boost their chances of a Champions League place. In a thrilling game played against the backdrop of noisy protests against the United ownership outside the ground, United struck first through Bruno Fernandes’ deflected opener.