PHOTOS: Here's a galley of viewer submitted photos from the flooding across the Coastal Bend

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NUECES...SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO AND NORTHEASTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 1206 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Clarkwood, or over Corpus Christi International Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Del Mar College West Campus and Downtown Corpus Christi around 1215 PM CDT. Del Mar College East Campus and Cole Park around 1220 PM CDT. Cabaniss Field and Driscoll Childrens Hospital around 1225 PM CDT. South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Corpus Christi Country Club, Spohn Hospital South, La Palmera Mall, Bay Area Medical Center, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field and Flour Bluff around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Tuloso, Chapman Ranch, North San Pedro, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station and Petronila. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 20. US Highway 181 between mile markers 644 and 648. US Highway 77 between mile markers 652 and 658. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.