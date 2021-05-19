newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri Government

Spikes in carjackings around DC and Maryland spur federal-state task force

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal and local officials in Maryland and Washington, DC, on Wednesday announced a new regional task force to crack down on spikes in crime in the area. In announcing the carjacking prosecution task force, acting US Attorney for Maryland Jonathan Lenzner said there has been an “excessive number of carjackings” that have more than doubled in 2020 from 2019. “Unfortunately, this year is on pace to potentially rival” them, he said.

abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Columbia, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
County
Montgomery County, MO
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Fbi#Federal Crimes#Federal Law#Law Enforcement#State Law#State Violence#Fbi#Cnn#Attempted Carjackings#Robberies#Maryland Jonathan Lenzner#Multiple Jurisdictions#County Lines#Spikes#Criminals#Commit#Dc#Juvenile Offenders#Defendants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland GovernmentJalopnik

Maryland Is Going After Out-Of -State Drivers Trying To Skip Out On Tolls

If you’ve driven through Maryland the last couple of years, didn’t pay a toll(s), and thought you were in the clear because no one would ever know? Well, you’re out of luck because they’re coming for you. As the Washington Post reports, Maryland is not only considering hiring collection agencies to collect the tolls, it’s partnering with neighboring states to find drivers as well.
Maryland Governmentfoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
Maryland GovernmentPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland reports lowest new daily COVID-19 cases since the end of March 2020; positivity rate ties pandemic-low

Maryland added 212 new coronavirus cases Monday, the smallest daily case count since March 30, 2020 — about three weeks after the state recorded its first COVID-19 cases. This time, it comes with 42.5% of Maryland’s population fully vaccinated against the disease, according to state health officials, and masking requirements lifted, except in particular locations and at the discretion of ...
Maryland GovernmentTimes Herald-Record

Pilot flies from Middletown to Maryland to restricted airspace during Biden's visit home

A small aircraft that violated restricted airspace Sunday afternoon while President Joe Biden was in his Greenville home was intercepted by a military jet fighter. The Grumman AA-5 Tiger, whose co-owner lives in the Bronx, was flown from Middletown, New York, to Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday. The small aircraft entered restricted airspace shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, a U.S. Secret Service spokeswoman said.
Maryland Governmentwashingtoninformer.com

Maryland’s COVID Metrics Trending in Right Direction

Maryland’s coronavirus numbers are generally trending in the right direction, state health department data shows. State officials reported just 212 new cases Monday, raising the total number of infections since the pandemic’s onset to 456,216. The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 daily cases since April 28. Three coronavirus-related deaths...
Maryland GovernmentWTOP

Maryland state senator announces bid for Frederick County executive

Maryland Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R) announced Monday that he will forego a re-election bid and instead run for Frederick County executive in 2022. “Voters in Frederick County will face a crucial choice in next year’s election. What kind of county do we want to be? Do we continue to be a unique and wonderful community where people are proud to live, work, and raise a family? Or do we become Montgomery County North, with overcrowding, traffic gridlock, crime and high taxes,” Hough asked in the campaign announcement.
Maryland GovernmentPosted by
BET

Judge Approves Multi Million Dollar Settlement For Maryland HBCUs

After more than 15 years of litigation, Maryland’s four Historically Black Colleges will receive a $577 million settlement as the result of a lawsuit over underfunding. The deal approved last week will provide $10 million in additional funding toward Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, starting in 2023, according to the Associated Press. The settlement will be used for scholarships and financial aid support, faculty recruitment and more.
Maryland GovernmentWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
Maryland GovernmentCumberland Times-News

State police moving into new barrack

CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police will relocate to a newly built Cumberland barrack on Wednesday. Troopers and civilian support staff were temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at Mexico Farms while the barrack, at 1125 National Highway in LaVale, was built. The $12.6-million, single-story barrack includes an...
Maryland GovernmentPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation

Maryland is taking decisive action to address COVID-19. The Hogan administration’s highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe. Find the latest information on Maryland’s covidLINK website.  For all outdoor activities, continue to follow CDC guidance.  Maryland public lands are open for safe outdoor activity although some indoor facilities may remain temporarily closed or require reservations. Information specific to Maryland […] The post Maryland DNR Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland Governmentlegalnewsline.com

Big Oil gets win at SCOTUS in climate change litigation

WASHINGTON (Legal Newsline) - Ruling on a narrow question of procedural law, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed an appeals court’s decision that sent the City of Baltimore’s climate lawsuit to Maryland state court, giving oil companies a second chance to try to keep the case out of a plaintiff-friendly venue.