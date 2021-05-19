Managing alfalfa weevil

Starts in about 1 month. (Jun 14, 2021) Chautauqua Institution is a not-for-profit global convener of dialogue on the most significant issues of the day through engagement across four pillars of the arts, education, religion, and recreation. The Chautauqua community is located on the shores of Chautauqua Lake in southwestern New York State and comes alive each summer with a unique mix of visual and performing arts, lectures, interfaith worship/programs, and recreational activities. The Institution has just recently passed a strategic plan (150 Forward) that endeavors to expand its reach to year-round programming and to harness its brand for continuous impact. A new Washington, DC, office has opened to allow the Institution to play an ongoing role in the cultural conversations of the nation.