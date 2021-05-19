Managing alfalfa weevil
Be careful not to overlook wilting and browning leaves in your alfalfa fields, since this could be a sign of an alfalfa weevil infestation. Scouting alfalfa fields now; and monitoring larval and adult weevil counts prior to the first cutting is important to determine if management strategies like early harvest or insecticide application are needed. Although drought and cold injury can cause leaf wilting, alfalfa weevil can also wilt and brown alfalfa plants. Since weevil larvae spend nearly all of their time feeding on plants, they can rapidly deteriorate potential hay quality.