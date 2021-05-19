newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyle Lowry Discusses Priorities Ahead Of Free Agency

RealGM
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Lowry will be a free agent this offseason and his future with the Toronto Raptors is incredibly uncertain after he was nearly traded at the deadline. “Money talks, and years talk, and all that stuff,” Lowry said Tuesday. “Let’s be real. I play this game for the love of the game, but at the end of the day, I want to make sure my family is still taken care of for generations and the time to come. Even though they are now, I wanna continue to be able to do that for my family, and when I pass away, (their families). And then (I want to) be able to give back to the communities that I support and give back to the things that I love, and to continue to build my brand as an ownership-type person, entrepreneurship-type things.”

basketball.realgm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Toronto#The Toronto Raptors#The Miami Heat#Free Agent#The Game#Title Contenders#Free Agency#Money Talks#Cap Space#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Why Kyle Lowry should strongly consider the Knicks in free agency

At the NBA trade deadline this year, the most talked about player league-wide was Kyle Lowry and what the Toronto Raptors were planning to do. About an hour before the deadline, the Raptors began moving players around and began making some trades to free up roster spots, in what appeared to be moves in order to make a big Lowry-oriented deal with either the Heat, 76ers or Lakers, but no deal was ever made and the veteran guard remained in Toronto.
NBAnumberfire.com

Kyle Lowry (back) not listed on Toronto's Thursday injury report

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Lowry sat last time out due to a back injury, but it seems as though he'll return to the court against the Wizards. Should the veteran play as expected, Yuta Watanabe would likely revert to a bench role.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Hypothetical Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade

It was recently rumored that the Philadelphia 76ers would be interested in pursuing point guard Kyle Lowry. Christopher Kline of The Sixer Sense already wrote a great article outlining why the 76ers should pursue the Toronto Raptors point guard. I tend to agree with Kline in that respect, however, the trade package he proposed I don’t agree with.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: 3 dark horse suitors in a Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 11: RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks in action against Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors during a game at Madison Square Garden on April 11, 2021 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Raptors 102-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
CollegesComplex

Kyle Lowry Earns Honourary Doctorate From Nova Scotia University

That’s doctor Kyle Lowry to you. The Toronto Raptors’ legendary point guard received an honourary Doctorate of Humanities from Nova Scotia’s Acadia University over the weekend. He took part in a virtual ceremony for the university on Sunday, delivering a spirited speech to the class of 2021. In media interviews...
NBACBS Sports

Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Expected back Saturday

Lowry (rest) is not on the injury report for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. After sitting out the past two games, Lowry should see the floor Saturday. Across his past six appearances, he's averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 36.2 minutes.
NBAESPN

Offseason moves for the Toronto Raptors: Choices on Kyle Lowry, Gary Trent Jr.

Two years from winning their first NBA championship, the Raptors are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013. While it is easy to label this season a disappointment, it is important to point out the circumstances that Toronto faced this season. COVID-19 restrictions left the Raptors without a home and forced them to play in Tampa, Florida for the entire season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks could target Kyle Lowry in free agency

The New York Knicks are currently enjoying one of their best seasons in ages as they look to make some noise in the playoffs. But that doesn’t mean the team isn’t looking to get even better this summer. According to SNY, the Knicks have Raptors veteran guard Kyle Lowry on...
NBAchatsports.com

Kyle Lowry Ruled Out Thursday vs. Wizards

Https://twitter.com/ekoreen/status/1390407100224901124. Lowry has missed two of the Raptors’ past three games, but he was not listed on their initial injury report for Thursday’s matchup vs. the Wizards. That gave some optimism that Lowry would be back in the lineup, but he has ultimately been ruled out for rest purposes. OG Anunoby and Chris Boucher also remain out of the lineup, while Yuta Watanabe has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Watanabe played 30.3 minutes in their last game, so his absence will open up some playing time for the rest of the roster. Malachi Flynn is a candidate to replace Lowry in the starting lineup.
NBAnumberfire.com

Raptors rule out Kyle Lowry (rest) for Tuesday

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Kyle Lowry (rest) for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Lowry has already missed the Raptors' past three games, and will now sit for a fourth consecutive. As the season winds down, the 27-41 Raptors are taking it easy. If we've seen the...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Knicks have Kyle Lowry on their radar this offseason, too

New York will be looking for a point guard to pair with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett this offseason, and plenty of rumors about the Knicks chasing Dennis Schroder and Lonzo Ball have been circulating. The Knicks even are lurking if Damian Lillard makes the unlikely step of trying to push his way out of Portland.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

It's a Shame Kyle Lowry Isn't Making a Difference on a Playoff Team

Why is Kyle Lowry still a member of the Toronto Raptors? Maybe a better question is why isn't he playing for a playoff team right now?. It might not seem like it based on the way Lowry has played this season, but at 35 years old Lowry's NBA career is certainly nearing an end. He's put together a Hall of Fame-worthy resume with six All-Star appearances, a third-team All-NBA appearance in 2016, a gold medal at the Rio Olympics, and, of course, an NBA Championship. There's nothing more Lowry needs to do to prove he deserves a spot in Springfield, but who doesn't want to spend their last few seasons making an impact on a playoff team? Lowry deserves that, either in Toronto or somewhere else.
NBACBS Sports

Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Off injury report

Lowry (back) is off the injury report for Thursday's contest against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. Lowry was a late scratch due to a back injury Tuesday against the Clippers, and he's apparently feeling better ahead of Thursday's game. He should be expected to re-join the starting five alongside Fred VanVleet.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Resting Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet Out Too

The tank continues for the Toronto Raptors. The team has ruled out both Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry for Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The two join OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, and Paul Watson Jr. who have all been ruled out for Toronto. VanVleet continues to recover from...
NBAchatsports.com

New York Knicks: 3 Reasons why Kyle Lowry makes sense

Kyle Lowry, New York Knicks. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Surprise, surprise, the New York Knicks are rumored once again around an upcoming free agent this summer. Now usually I just roll my eyes, entertain it for a bit, then laugh it off. But this rumor is one that actually...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Rest Kyle Lowry in Must-Win Game vs. Wizards

So much for being a must-win game. The Toronto Raptors have decided to give Kyle Lowry the night off Thursday night in what was previously considered a must-win game against the Washington Wizards. "I would say that’s probably our last chance saloon a little bit," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said...
NBAthepost.on.ca

WOLSTAT: Raptors should play Lowry in case it's his Toronto finale

Kyle Lowry had a brilliant, throwback performance recently against the Los Angeles Lakers. Lowry had 37 points, 11 assists, nailed eight three-pointers and looked like he was in his prime. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent and might opt to chase another NBA title with a team like Philadelphia or Miami, his two most rumoured suitors, so there’s a good chance he’s played the last of his 601 games as a Raptor already. That Lakers clinic would be a nice swan song and the Raptors won’t even be playing at home anyway on Sunday so who cares?
NBAYardbarker

Dr. Kyle Lowry Earns Honorary Doctorate of Humanities

Move over Dr. Alex McKechnie, the Toronto Raptors have a new doctor in the house. Kyle Lowry officially because Dr. Kyle Lowry on Sunday afternoon as he received an honorary Doctor of Humanities from Arcadia University. Lowry said he will only respond to his new title, Dr. Lowry, during media interviews after becoming what he said was a "Doctor of Greatness."
NBACBS Sports

Kyle Lowry free agency rumors: Knicks to pursue veteran guard this offseason, per report

When the New York Knicks have been linked to star guards in the recent past, it has largely been through potential trades. The idea of pursuing a big name like Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook was to help give the franchise some sorely-needed credibility for future star pursuits. Well, with the Knicks at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference and Julius Randle dominating in his first All-Star season, that credibility has now been restored. That will allow the Knicks to realistically pitch star free agents on coming to New York, and according to SNY's Ian Begley, they have their eye on a veteran they know quite well.