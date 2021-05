An exhibition game scheduled for this afternoon has been canceled by the Kansas City Monarchs because of wet field conditions. Those who purchased tickets for the game can use them on May 12, 14 or 16, according to an announcement on the Monarchs’ social media. Those who had tickets for Sunday can call the box office at 913-328-5618 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to verify tickets for another exhibition game, or it can be exchanged on the day of the game at the box office.