Spaceman Of Bohemia Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

Casting Christina Ricci as Morticia Addams feels like a no-brainer since to be fair she’s had enough experience being part of the iconic family when she played Wednesday for The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. Bringing her back to play the mother figure of the family wouldn’t be a bad idea at all since it’s very likely that she could take on the role without any real difficulty. As of now, there doesn’t appear to be a set list of cast members for the project that Tim Burton has been working on, which is a story of Wednesday attending Nevermore Academy, where she’ll be learning to harness her abilities and will be seeking to solve a mystery and try to protect the local town from a killing spree that has been ongoing. In other words, it almost sounds like Wednesday will be taking after Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but with a darker lean to the story since this is what the Addams are known for and it’s likely what fans will expect. But the casting of Ricci as Morticia does sound like a great idea, even if she’s not the only one being considered for the role since there are a few others that are being looked at for the role. Casting for the Addams Family is bound to be something that a lot of actors might want to get in on since the deranged family is one of the favorites of many fans and could possibly be again if Tim Burton finds a way to make it happen. The thing about casting for the Addams Family though is that any actor will be stepping into a role that will be greatly overshadowed by those that have come before since the roles are both iconic and kind of hard to complete given that the entire family is a bit nuts.