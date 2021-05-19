newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spaceman Of Bohemia Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Mike Bedard
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix seems to be incredibly interested in making more projects set in space. From the Anna Kendrick-led "Stowaway" to the original series "Away," the isolation of the cosmos offers ample drama, and with the right actors, it can make for a haunting experience. It doesn't look like the trend has any signs of slowing down in the near future seeing as how the streaming platform recently greenlit a new interstellar adventure with an out-there twist — "Spaceman."

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Kunal Nayyar
Person
Paul Dano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceman#Film Series#Original Series#Drama Series#Starring In Drama#Family Drama#Variety#Bohemia#Release Date#Adventure#Interstellar#Uncut Gems#Ample Drama#Venus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesScreenrant.com

10 Comedic Actors We'd Love To See As Action Heroes

Given his background in sketch comedy and his comedic approach to Better Call Saul, few people expected Bob Odenkirk to become an action star. However, that is a big part of the fun of his new movie Nobody where Odenkirk plays a reserved and seemingly passive suburban dad who is actually a highly trained badass.
MoviesScreenrant.com

Adam Sandler's Upcoming Netflix Sci-Fi Movie Can Be His Next Oscar Threat

Adam Sandler's upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie Spaceman could be the actor's next legitimate chance at an Oscar. Though Sandler isn't widely known for starring in critically acclaimed films, that perception was recently changed with his career-best performance in 2019's Uncut Gems. In addition to another Netflix film in development as part of his renewed megadeal with the streaming giant, Sandler has been tapped to play the lead in the adaptation of author Jaroslav Kalfař's Spaceman of Bohemia. It might be early, but this project could put Sandler on the path for Oscar contention.
MoviesHollywood Life

‘Avatar 2’: What We Know So Far About The Epic Sequel

The highly-anticipated ‘Avatar 2’ is headed to theaters in the near future. From the cast to the release date, here’s everything you need to know about the epic ‘Avatar’ sequel. Avatar became a global phenomenon when it was released in theaters on December 18, 2009. The film, directed by James...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Box Office: Can Sony’s ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Succeed Without Adam Sandler?

Sony dropped the first theatrical trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania this morning. The two-minute tease offerings a pretty succinct explanation of the plot and the core hook for why fans and general audiences will want to show up for the fourth go-around with the Drac Pack. Johnny (Andy Samberg) thinks his father-in-law (Brian Hull) will never think of him as part of the family since he’s not a monster. In waltzes Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) offering him a formula that makes humans into monsters but also monsters into humans. One big mistake later, and not only is Johnny a giant monster but many of the film’s marquee boogie-men (Drac, Frankenstein Monster, Wayne the Werewolf, etc.) are now human. As elevator pitches go, this is a pretty decent one.
Comicsphilsportsnews.com

No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know So Far !!!

“No Game No Life” is a popular anime according to a mild novel and manga of the identical title by Yuu Kamiya. Both the anime and its origin material follow the adventures of step-sibling Sora and Shiro, who together make up the unbeatable gaming group”Blank.” 1 day, Blank is approached by a person called Tet online. Pretending to be the One True God, Tet challenges them to a game of chess. After dropping to the pair, Tet sends them into another reality named Disboard, where everything is decided by games. In this new world, the twins set about beating the 16 distinct civilizations and eventually becoming gods.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

New Trailer: “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

Sony Pictures Animation has released the first trailer for “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth and reportedly final film in the fantasy-comedy family film franchise. Genndy Tartakovsky, who directed the three prior films and co-wrote the third, is returning as the screenwriter on this fourth installment with Jennifer Kluska and Derek...
Comicsphilsportsnews.com

Konosuba Season 3: Confirm Release Date, New Trailer, Possible Cast And Everything We Know So Far

The show“KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This superb World” has a very common fan base. The anime Konusuba year 1 Released in the year 2016. The show relies on the beautiful novel series, penned by Natsume Akatsuki. The anime series has already given us two seasons, one was a film, and yet another was a chibi-style spinoff series. However, now people are waiting for Season 3 of the anime series to get released. Well, allow me to give you updates about what we know.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iOS 14.6 release date, features and what we know about so far

While iOS 14.5 was a substantial update, it so far looks like iOS 14.6 will be a lot smaller – but that doesn’t mean it won’t be worth grabbing when it’s available. The iOS 14.6 update is available in beta now, so we have an idea at some of the features and improvements it will bring, but more are likely to be revealed in subsequent betas. Below, we’ll talk you through features that have been revealed so far, along with likely ones that haven’t yet made an appearance in the betas.
MoviesMovieWeb

WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Wins Best Villain at MTV Movie & TV Awards

WandaVision took in the most awards at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, and that included a big win for Kathryn Hahn. At the event, which was hosted by Leslie Jones, Hahn was up for Best Villain because of her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness. Taking in the win, Hahn's award is one of four award wins pulled in by WandaVision at the event out of six total nominations.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Loki clip introduces Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius

Marvel Entertainment has debuted the first clip from the MCU Disney+ Loki, which sees Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius M. Mobius introducing himself as he leads Tom Hiddleston’s titular God of Mischief to the lower levels of the Time Variant Authority headquarters; watch it here…. Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God...
MoviesHollywood Life

MTV Movie & TV Award Winners 2021: Chadwick Boseman, Elizabeth Olsen, & More Win Big — See Full List

Elizabeth Olsen and many more of your favorite stars won big at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16. The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards commenced on May 16, and aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles. Leslie Jones hosted the ceremony beautifully, and some of the biggest stars in Hollywood like Justin Hartley, Scarlett Johansson and Sacha Baron Cohen attended. Plus, a ton of awards were also given out. Want to know who took home golden popcorn statues? See a full list of the winners — in bold — below!
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Why Christina Ricci Should be Morticia in Addams Family Reboot

Casting Christina Ricci as Morticia Addams feels like a no-brainer since to be fair she’s had enough experience being part of the iconic family when she played Wednesday for The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. Bringing her back to play the mother figure of the family wouldn’t be a bad idea at all since it’s very likely that she could take on the role without any real difficulty. As of now, there doesn’t appear to be a set list of cast members for the project that Tim Burton has been working on, which is a story of Wednesday attending Nevermore Academy, where she’ll be learning to harness her abilities and will be seeking to solve a mystery and try to protect the local town from a killing spree that has been ongoing. In other words, it almost sounds like Wednesday will be taking after Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but with a darker lean to the story since this is what the Addams are known for and it’s likely what fans will expect. But the casting of Ricci as Morticia does sound like a great idea, even if she’s not the only one being considered for the role since there are a few others that are being looked at for the role. Casting for the Addams Family is bound to be something that a lot of actors might want to get in on since the deranged family is one of the favorites of many fans and could possibly be again if Tim Burton finds a way to make it happen. The thing about casting for the Addams Family though is that any actor will be stepping into a role that will be greatly overshadowed by those that have come before since the roles are both iconic and kind of hard to complete given that the entire family is a bit nuts.
CelebritiesPosted by
Benzinga

Adam Sandler Goes Viral (Again) Thanks To Some Pickup Basketball

So, what are the denizens of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) currently talking about? At the moment, the top trending story involves Adam Sandler playing basketball. Uh, What? Yes, the funnyman is in the spotlight, but not for his comedy movies. Instead, Instagram user Marzuk Masub captured Sandler in a pickup basketball game on Long Island. From longevity and sartorial standpoints, the 54-year-old in an oversized pink polo shirt and baggy white shorts stood out from the slim, shirtless youths on the court.