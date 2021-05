The very next LEGO Ideas set is rumoured to be 21327 Typewriter – but which of the current list of approved projects can we expect to see after that?. At the moment, a total of seven LEGO Ideas projects rest in that mysterious window between being given the green light and actually landing on shelves. We say mysterious because there’s no hard and fast timeline involved: the period of time between those two game states could be a few months, or well beyond a year.