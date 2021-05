Colin Cowherd: “The Clippers are AWFUL late in games. They’re TERRIBLE… It’s not that hard to figure out. THIS is the issue when Kawhi Leonard is your star. He doesn’t talk, he’s odd, he’s non-verbal… Who is second-best in the NBA in ‘Clutch Points’? The SUNS because Chris Paul talks, yells, coaches, barks, and screams… ‘Leadership’ is talking and communicating, not being a big strong guy who is talented. When Kawhi is your star, you’re bad late in games if he’s the culture-setter… Kawhi can drop a bucket, but forget him leading.” (Full Segment Above)