How Crystal Dunn And Mastercard Reflect The Changed Paradigm Of Women’s Soccer
In chronological terms, 2015 isn’t very long ago. In terms of how women’s soccer is seen by the corporate world, it might as well have happened on another planet. Back then, Crystal Dunn was tearing up the National Women’s Soccer League for the Washington Spirit, earning MVP honors as a terror in attack. The national team (which Dunn did not make in 2015 for the World Cup but has been a fixture since) took home the World Cup in sensational fashion, earning parades on both coasts.www.forbes.com