How Crystal Dunn And Mastercard Reflect The Changed Paradigm Of Women’s Soccer

When the final whistle blew in Chelsea's Women's Champions League semifinal win over Bayern Munich on May 2, an emotional Emma Hayes was engulfed by her coaching team. Fran Kirby, who had just run the length of the pitch to score into an empty net and put the tie beyond reach, sank to her knees shouting as her teammates enveloped her. The weight of the achievement for the entire squad, nine years in the making, hung in the air. Hayes had been waiting for this moment for her entire career.