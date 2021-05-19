newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma Government

Oklahoma Senate passes bill that would name highway after former President Donald Trump

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate passed a revised version of a bill that would name a highway in the Sooner State after former President Donald Trump. The revised version of Senate Bill 624 addresses memorial bridge and highway designations in Oklahoma. It would remove the requirement that people must be deceased for three years before getting a highway named after them so that a highway in the Oklahoma panhandle can be named after Trump.

