Colonial Pipeline confirms it paid $4.4M to hackers

By Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has confirmed it paid $4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems. Colonial Pipeline’s CEO Joseph Blount told The Wall Street Journal that he authorized the payment after the ransomware attack because the company didn’t know the extent of the damage.

