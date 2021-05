Consider it a catch-2021: Because there are so few homes on the market, many people who want to sell their houses aren’t listing them right now. After all, what good is it to sell your home if you can’t find one to move into? And for renters hoping to become first-time homebuyers, the situation can feel borderline hopeless—abodes under $329,100 (the median price of a house across the U.S.) tend to be hardest to come by. Thankfully, though, a recent Realtor.com study offers a ray of hope: We’re likely to see an influx in houses hitting the market, reducing competition (and, fingers crossed, bidding wars) across the board.