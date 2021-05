The reopening of Las Vegas continues with sports, concerts, residencies, and stage shows that Sin City is famous for getting ready for the summer. Shows in Las Vegas are being announced almost every day and people are ready to have some fun. Tickets for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in July sold out in minutes. Garth Brooks‘ sold-out show at Allegiant Stadium will finally take place in July as well. Usher is even adding six more dates to his Caesars Palace residency. Unlike most extensions, these shows will happen sooner than later with six performances this summer.