PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A former deputy campaign manager for ex-Sen. Martha McSally has admitted to stealing more than $115,000 from the McSally for Senate Campaign in 2018 and 2019. Anthony Barry from Illinois pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of unlawful conversion of campaign funds. Investigators say while working for McSally's campaign, he used his position of power to pay himself more than what his salary was. Money was deposited into his personal bank account. The FBI got involved and helped make the case. Barry is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6 and faces a maximum of five years in prison.