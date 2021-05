The Batman has been pushed to 2022, but thanks to a leaked video that's doing the rounds on social media, we have a new look at Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle. The video is reportedly an excerpt from a documentary on iTunes called Catwoman: The Feline Femme Fatale that's bundled with any of the four original Batman films. There are some great new shots to be found here, including Selina riding the motorbike we've seen in set photos, the character examining the interior of a mausoleum, and showing off some cat-like moves when she's confronted by The Dark Knight.