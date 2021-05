The Dallas Mavericks have a decision to make this offseason regarding Josh Richardson. They acquired him and a second-round pick for Seth Curry on draft night 2020. The Mavericks believed they had secured a two-way guard that could bring much-needed defensive security. Dallas lost a plethora of games in 2019-20 by five points or less and had a reputation for being unable to close out close games. It was a painful goodbye for a lot of fans, but the general feeling was one of excitement to bring in a valuable rotation guy like Richardson.