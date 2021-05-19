newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

SRP reopens underground water storage system amid drought and likely water cuts next year

By Andy Blye
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 5 hours ago
SRP has reopened one of its underground water-banking facilities after it was offline for the past year. The reopening comes as the state faces likely cuts from its Colorado River allocation next year.

