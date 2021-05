Jose Abreu is currently sitting at 999 games played and all of them are with the Chicago White Sox. He is going to have to wait a little bit longer than expected for that 1000th game due to ankle inflammation. He suffered the injury during his heroic game-winning slide in Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Royals. It all started on Friday, however, when Abreu was hurt after a collision on the infield with Hunter Dozier. This is not the news the White Sox wants to get right now with all of the other injuries that they are dealing with.