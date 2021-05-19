In the News: Sara Ramirez Joins
Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines. Tony winner Sara Ramirez, who left their mark on Broadway audiences as the Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, will join the cast of And Just Like That…, the sequel series to Sex and the City, Deadline reports. The 10-episode reboot will find Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their roles for the HBO Max sequel, with Ramirez joining as new character Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian-podcast host. Original cast member Kim Cattrall will not be returning for And Just Like That… Production is scheduled to begin this summer in (where else) New York City.www.playbill.com