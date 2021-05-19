newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

In the News: Sara Ramirez Joins

By Talaura Harms
Playbill
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRead on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines. Tony winner Sara Ramirez, who left their mark on Broadway audiences as the Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, will join the cast of And Just Like That…, the sequel series to Sex and the City, Deadline reports. The 10-episode reboot will find Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their roles for the HBO Max sequel, with Ramirez joining as new character Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian-podcast host. Original cast member Kim Cattrall will not be returning for And Just Like That… Production is scheduled to begin this summer in (where else) New York City.

www.playbill.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Sara Ramirez
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Cole Porter
Person
James Conlon
Person
Kristin Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Music And Lyrics#In The News#Music Stars#Broadway Theatre#Musical Theatre#Spamalot#The York Theatre Company#Narrate La Opera#English#Laopera Org#Hbo Max#Mrs Cole Porter#Residence Russell Thomas#Solo Musical Love#Tony Nominations#Comedian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Musicgoldderby.com

Sara Bareilles interview: ‘Girls5eva’

“I came in as the newbie in a deep way,” confesses Sara Bareilles about her role in “Girls5eva.” For our recent Gold Derby exclusive video interview, she adds, “I haven’t had any TV experience to be honest, outside of performing on television. For me it was about adapting what I had learnt from being involved in musical theatre. It’s trust, it’s listening, it’s responding. It’s this total new medium. But my co-stars across the board were unbelievably kind, generous and patient as I was learning my way.”
MoviesPlaybill

Ramin Karimloo, Mazz Murray, Zizi Strallen, More Will Star in London

Concert performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Don Black-Christopher Hampton musical Sunset Boulevard, based on the Billy Wilder film of the same name, will be presented June 13 at 3 PM and 7 PM at the Alexandra Palace Theatre to a socially distanced audience of 300 at each performance. The cast...
HomelessPlaybill

Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, More Take Part in 2021 Edition of

Stage and screen favorites team up May 17 for the second annual virtual concert to benefit homeless youth around the world. Night of Covenant House Stars is co-hosted by Audra McDonald and John Dickerson, with a lineup including Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Williams, Ariana DeBose, Kelli O’Hara, Sara Bareilles, and the Broadway cast of Six.
MoviesETOnline.com

'Disenchanted' Is Coming to Disney Plus, Maya Rudolph and Newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino Join Cast

Production has begun on Disenchanted! Disney shared the news on Monday, also revealing that the Enchanted sequel will debut exclusively on Disney+. Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return for the new movie, which will see Giselle (Adams) now living in Monroeville, married to Robert Philip (Dempsey). James Marsden plays the dashing but daft Prince Edward from Andalasia; Idina Menzel plays Nancy Tremaine, the former dress maker now married to Prince Edward; and Maya Rudolph stars as Malvina, Giselle’s new adversary in Monroeville.
MoviesDeadline

‘Persuasion’: Cosmo Jarvis To Star Opposite Dakota Johnson In Netflix & MRC Jane Austen Movie; Richard E. Grant, Suki Waterhouse, Nikki Amuka-Bird & More Join

EXCLUSIVE: Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Suki Waterhouse (The Divergent Series: Insurgent), Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW) are among those joining Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding in Netflix and MRC’s Jane Austen movie Persuasion. Rising Brit actor Jarvis joins as...
Congress & CourtsTelegraph

The ultimate courtroom drama: how a play kept the OJ Simpson jury sane

Impassioned speeches. Hostile cross-examination. The (gasp!) surprise witness or new piece of evidence. And, sometimes, a life hanging in the balance. Courtrooms are inherently theatrical; little wonder they’re a favoured setting for dramatists, from The Crucible and Witness for the Prosecution on stage, to Twelve Angry Men on the big screen and the slew of legal TV shows. “I object!” “You’re out of order!” “You can’t handle the truth!”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

Pose's Mj Rodriguez to Star in Apple Comedy Series With Maya Rudolph

A Pose diva has already lined up her next act: Mj Rodriguez will star alongside Maya Rudolph in an upcoming comedy series for Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Friday. The untitled comedy centers on Molly, played by Rudolph, a woman whose husband “leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars,” per the official description. (The series was first announced back in March.) Rodriguez will play Sofia, “the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly.”
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Sara Watkins – Under the Pepper Tree

Watkins comforts her daughter and the world in dreamy new project. You know those celebrities that try maybe a little bit too hard to prove that they are “regular people?” Sara Watkins doesn’t have to try to show her humanity or her humility—it comes out in her music and in her words. Though, for this, she does not sacrifice the confidence or the musical intelligence that comes with an admired singer. Best known for her lead role in the Americana, Grammy-nominated group Nickel Creek, she has since branched out on her own.
TV SeriesScreenrant.com

Sam Taylor-Johnson Interview: Solos

Amazon Prime mixes science fiction with heartfelt humanity in its latest original miniseries, Solos. The new anthology series from the mind of Hunters creator David Weil premieres on May 21. Each episode explores a different future time period and entirely different set of circumstances, but they all touch upon how...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fantasy Island: Prodigal Son's Bellamy Young Guest Stars on Fox Reboot

Bellamy Young is one of the first guest stars announced for Fox's rebooted Fantasy Island. She will play a local TV morning show host obsessed with food who books a vacation on Fantasy Island and presumably learns a valuable life lesson in the process. Either that or horrible things will just happen to her as her fantasy goes awry like in the recent Blumhouse movie reboot.
TV Seriesprogramminginsider.com

CBS Cancels Sophomore ‘All Rise”‘ and ‘The Unicorn’; Renews ‘B Positive’ and ‘The United States of Al’

CBS, which announces its programming plans for next season on Wednesday, has officially canceled two sophomore series: legal drama “All Rise” and comedy “The Unicorn.” In contrast, the Eye has greenlit Chuck Lorre freshman sitcoms “B Positive” and “The United States of Al” for second seasons. They join the producers returning “Young Sheldon” and “Bob Hearts Abishola.”
TV Seriesthehendersonnews.com

Will Peter Gallagher & Lauren Graham Be Back on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 finale, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye.”]. Following the end of the second season of NBC’s musical dramedy, we’re not only left wondering what that shocking cliffhanger means for Zoey (Jane Levy) and Max (Skylar Astin), but also whether two key characters will be back if the series is renewed.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dexter Star James Remar Has Some Bad News About Showtime's Revival

As much as we've been enjoying covering Showtime, original series star Michael C. Hall, and showrunner Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival, one of the biggest questions we've been getting is how the "ninth season" will connect with the original series. In particular, will any of the previous cast that could come back actually be coming back. Well, it looks like there was a little clarity offered this past week- and it's not exactly good news for those expecting familiar faces. In what appeared to be a Cameo video, original series star James Remar (Black Lightning) responded to a fan's question about if he would be returning as Dexter Morgan's late father Harry Morgan in the revival. Though he considers the role one of the best he's ever played (especially in the first season), Remar stated unequivocally that he "will not be back" for the role. Remar continued by saying that none of the original cast had been invited back and that they were out of the loop when it came to production. Could this be a swerve? Maybe… but the clip definitely sounded legit.
Public HealthHollywood Reporter

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan on Helping Homeless Youth Through Covenant House and Filming ‘Maisel’ Amid COVID-19 Rachel Brosnahan has a date Monday night with Covenant House as one of the many celebrity participants for the virtual fundraiser Night of Covenant House Stars. The actress and producer serves as…. Global Citizen Unveils Recovery...
Moviesjournalaz.com

ATORT returns to stage with "Addams Family"

“It’s a big relief that we’re able to do this kind of thing because we’ve all missed it so much,” Charlie Greene, who plays pallid matriarch Morticia Addams, said. “It’s been a year since we’ve done a musical at least. So we’re so appreciative of it.”. The musical tells the...