Texas Crime & Safety

Police Summer Youth Program begins June 8

Fredericksburg Standard
 8 hours ago

The Fredericksburg Police Department will host the 2021 Summer Youth Program for kids ages seven to 14 beginning Tuesday, June 8 and continuing until Tuesday, July 27. Every day from about 1-4:30 p.m., the free program will consist of movies, swimming parties, field trips and more. Snacks and drinks will also be provided.

