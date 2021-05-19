newsbreak-logo
County reports three new Covid cases at Goldendale High School

Goldendale Sentinel
 8 hours ago

Wednesday, May 19, 1:45 p.m. The Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified of three positive COVID-19 cases associated with Goldendale High School over the course of the weekend. The department reports Goldendale High School has taken all standard precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep their students...

www.goldendalesentinel.com
