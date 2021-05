Lewis County Circuit Court Judge Kurt Hall granted continuances in several cases on May 6 and May 7. The court also accepted plea agreements in other cases. Kathy Jean Thompson, 58, Weston, pleaded guilty in a plea agreement to forgery, count four in her indictment, and fraudulent schemes, count 13 of her indictment. Thompson was sentenced to deferred adjudication for 36 months and must pay $30,500 in restitution. Court costs are to be paid within 180 days of May 7, and she must perform 40 hours of community service for each year she is on deferred adjudication.