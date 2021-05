The Falcons’ lack of success since 2016 has been mainly due to the defense’s insufficiencies and an inability to do the little things right. Before Dan Quinn was fired, Atlanta’s defense was one of the league’s worst, constantly finishing in the bottom ten of points per game given up. In 2019, Atlanta ranked 23rd in defensive points per game, and in 2018, Quinn’s unit finished 25th in the same category. The obvious shortcomings could be directed towards that side of the ball.