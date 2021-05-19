The 20 Most Vulnerable Cities to Flooding in the United States

From heavy rain and flash floods to hurricanes and storm surges, flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States. Not only does flooding put over 40 million Americans at risk each year, but it also is incredibly costly. It incurs approximately $20 billion worth of damage to at-risk homes each year, not to mention the additional cost of damage to public property and infrastructure. Rising sea levels and more frequent extreme weather caused by climate change are projected to worsen flooding in the United States with each passing year.