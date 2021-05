Artificial intelligence is already powering a number of real estate technology tools, but it’s still an emerging technology that has an opportunity to change the industry, said David Conroy, director of emerging technology with the National Association of REALTORS®, during the Federal Technology Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday. AI is already being used to help increase home values, turn more potential buyers into homeowners, and even predict where clients may come from, speakers said during the virtual meeting at the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo.