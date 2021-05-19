Jim Ellis Automotive Donates New Volkswagen Atlas to Gwinnett Technical College's Automotive Technology Program

The Fred Eberle Technical Center, established 1968, was the first multi-county career technical center in West Virginia. With classes for both high school and adult students, FETC provides career training to prepare you for a job after school or to help you further your career. If you are looking to gain skills and hands-on experience in your preferred field, FETC is for you. Call (304) 472-1259 to inquire about their programs, or visit their website for more information.