BBB warning people of moving scams
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people in northwest Louisiana about potential moving scams. May is the BBB’s National Moving Month; it’s a time when they warn the public about common moving scams. The BBB says it’s seeing a rise in illegitimate moving companies scamming people out of money. One way these companies are scamming people is when one party sets up the move and another handles the move. The BBB advises people to only use licensed and bonded companies and to review their moving contracts carefully.www.ksla.com