newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BlackArch Partners Advises Area-I, LLC on Sale to Anduril Industries

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Area-I, headquartered in Marietta, GA, is an aerospace company dedicated to the development of state-of-the-art Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“UAS”). Since the Company’s founding in 2009 by Dr. Nicholas Alley and other key shareholders, Area-I has become the go-to source for Tube-Launched, Tube-Stored aircraft including its flagship ALTIUS platform. The Company’s revolutionary Pneumatically Integrated Launch System (“PILS”) enables users to deploy the fixed-wing ALTIUS from the air, sea or ground. ALTIUS, which offers unparalleled endurance and payload capacity in its size class, is utilized by all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, U.S. Special Operations Command, NASA and select commercial customers.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Technology Companies#Investment Companies#U S Companies#Private Companies#Financial Services#Area I Llc#The Company#Prweb#Ga#Unmanned Aircraft Systems#Uas#Company#Tube Launched#Altius#Pils#The U S Armed Forces#Area I#Co Founder#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pricing Of CNH Industrial Capital LLC $600 Million Notes

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, has priced $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 1.450% notes due 2026, with an issue price of 99.208%. The offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessFurniture Today

CAS Investment Partners oppose sale of At Home Group

PLANO, Texas — The largest shareholder of At Home Group stock, CAS Investment Partners, said it plans to oppose the proposed deal to take the retailer private because it believes the transaction grossly undervalues the company. Earlier this month, Hellman & Friedman, a global private equity firm, offered to acquire...
SoftwareForConstructionPros.com

airSlate Partners with Procore to Bring Electronic Signature to the Construction Industry

AirSlate, a provider of no-code workflow automation solutions, announced that its electronic signature solution, signNow, is integrated with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software. With the eSignature integration, Procore customers can create and send documents for signing to multiple recipients, track their completion status and securely store executed documents - all without leaving the Procore platform.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) - Get Report (United) today announced that its Advisory Services division will be expanding through the acquisition of FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC (FinTrust), and its operating subsidiaries FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC, FinTrust Capital Benefit Group, LLC and FinTrust Brokerage Services, LLC. FinTrust is a 13-year-old employee-owned investment advisory firm headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, with additional locations in Anderson, South Carolina, and Athens and Macon, Georgia. The firm provides wealth and investment management services to individuals and institutions within its markets. As of March 31, 2021, FinTrust had assets under management of $2.0 billion across its advisory, retirement planning and brokerage businesses.
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

LAZ Partners With Applico To Help Lead The Digital Transformation Of The Parking Industry

HARTFORD, Conn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking announced today that it has partnered with leading platform advisory and investment firm, Applico, Inc., to support the digital transformation of its services and the parking industry. Applico will help LAZ incorporate "proximity on-demand" services or PODS into its traditional parking operations. PODS is a proprietary platform of adjacent products and services that allows parking lot owners and landlords to enhance customer loyalty and unlock new revenue streams by delivering high-value, real-time services to customers.
Businessfermag.com

Industry Veteran Named VP of Sales at Structural Concepts

Structural Concepts Corp.—a manufacturer of temperature-controlled display merchandisers for restaurants, convenience stores and more—today announced the appointment of Alex Tappé as its vice president of sales. Tappé, who has been in the foodservice equipment industry for more than 20 years, will lead SCC’s sales team, ensure revenue growth and contribute...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,524 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors...
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Glenn Elliott Joins DMA Sales LLC

Glenn Elliott joins DMA Sales LLC, bringing more than 20 years of experience in design and product engineering, covering a broad range of products consisting of various types of gas springs, dampers and shocks. Elliott joins DMA Sales, after working for AVM Industries, where he spent the past 20 years building trusted relationships across the industry.
Technologyaithority.com

Degreed Partners with BoostUp.ai to Bolster their Sales Execution

Results: 5x More Deals Reviews, 5 Manager Hours Saved per Week, 3 Deals Prevented From Slipping per Quarter. BoostUp.ai proudly announces it has added Degreed to its growing list of customers. Degreed, the upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies, will continue to uplevel its success by using BoostUp.ai to get deep insights into its sales pipeline, improve pipeline management, have more valuable and effective meetings, and increase cross-functional collaboration.
Arizona Governmentmyheraldreview.com

Harvest Announces Settlement with Pennsylvania Department of Health Regarding Grower Processor Permittee AGRiMED Industries LLC

PHOENIX, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced a settlement agreement has been reached for Agrimed Industries of PA, LLC ("AGRiMED"). The membership interests of AGRiMED are owned by Harvest Health and Recreation Inc.
Industryautomation.com

Chart Industries, ABB Partner on Standardizing Control Packages for Energy and Industrial Equipment

Chart Industries, Inc. signed a Development and Commercial Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with ABB, Inc., to support Chart’s modular offerings for liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, water treatment and CO2 Capture projects. May 7, 2021 - Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for...
BusinessBusiness Wire

Edgemont Partners Advises Spine Nevada on Partnership with HOPCo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgemont Partners (“Edgemont”), a leading middle-market healthcare investment bank, announced that it acted as exclusive financial advisor to Spine Nevada and its affiliated programs, Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada (collectively “Spine Nevada”), on its recapitalization transaction with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (“HOPCo”). HOPCo’s private equity investors include Audax Private Equity, Linden Capital, and Frazier Healthcare Partners. Spine Nevada provides comprehensive musculoskeletal care throughout Nevada, with 14 locations in Reno, Carson City and Las Vegas. The Company provides services inclusive of spine, neurology, orthopedics, urgent care clinics, imaging centers, and vein centers. The terms of the transaction, which closed on April 23, 2021, were not disclosed. Edgemont’s deal team included Jeff Swearingen, Managing Director, and Erik Kistler, Director.
Businessitbusinessnet.com

EYEFI Appoints Industry Veteran to Assist with Sales and Marketing

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) (“the “Company“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Sharp to EYEFI’s Australian based advisory board to assist with expansion activities. Mr Sharp is General Manager of Technology Partnerships and Innovation at Transurban (a $40B road network operator in Australia, the United States and Canada). Mr Sharp has extensive experience and personal contacts in many industries including information technology, telecommunications, transport, mining, health and construction industries.
Small Businessaithority.com

Lightspeed partners with US Small Business Administration to expedite hospitality industry relief

Global Commerce Leader to Provide Application Assistance to US Restaurants as They Ramp up for Post-Vaccine Re-Openings. Lightspeed, a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms, announced a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help hospitality merchants access new funds made available through the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF). This partnership with the SBA will provide Lightspeed hospitality merchants in the United States, independent restaurants hit hard by the global pandemic, an accelerated application process for RRF grant applications.
Medical & BiotechFood Navigator

CBD industry consolidation continues with manufacturing facility sale

In a sign of further consolidation within the CBD/hemp products industry, THC Farmaceuticals Inc has announced it has acquired a contract manufacturer in Southern California. Called G.K. Manufacturing, the newly acquired 13,000 square foot facility which is operating in leased space reportedly has the capacity to manufacture CBD edibles, tinctures, drinks and topical products. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Antennas for the RF & Microwave Industry Latest Amendments 2021 | Produced Faster Growth by – Aaronia AG, Abracon LLC, ACKme

Global Antennas for the RF & Microwave Industry Market Research Report provides exclusive information including market intelligence report focuses only on key strategic developments such as(new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and geographical growth of the leading rivals), Antennas for the RF & Microwave Industry Market Features (including revenue, value, volume, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production cost, consumption, supply/demand, import/export, size, cost, business share, CAGR, and gross margin) and Analytical Tools (includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key business players and their expanse in the market by means about various analytical tools). Furthermore, this Antennas for the RF & Microwave Industry market report also helps to figure out forthcoming investment, investment return analysis, SWOT analysis, and business opportunities in the market.