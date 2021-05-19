BlackArch Partners Advises Area-I, LLC on Sale to Anduril Industries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Area-I, headquartered in Marietta, GA, is an aerospace company dedicated to the development of state-of-the-art Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“UAS”). Since the Company’s founding in 2009 by Dr. Nicholas Alley and other key shareholders, Area-I has become the go-to source for Tube-Launched, Tube-Stored aircraft including its flagship ALTIUS platform. The Company’s revolutionary Pneumatically Integrated Launch System (“PILS”) enables users to deploy the fixed-wing ALTIUS from the air, sea or ground. ALTIUS, which offers unparalleled endurance and payload capacity in its size class, is utilized by all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, U.S. Special Operations Command, NASA and select commercial customers.