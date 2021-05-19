newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Opinion – Get vaccinated and get free stuff

By Roger Watson
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 6 hours ago

Typically, it does not pay to procrastinate, but when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccination, it seems the longer you hold out the sweeter the deals get. Like a good American, and because my wife told me to, I went to get my Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as the age limit dropped to where I was eligible.

www.kenbridgevictoriadispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Lottery Tickets#Governor Of Virginia#Free Stuff#Free People#American#Johnson Johnson#Shake Shack#Yankees#Covid#Superspeedway#High Bridge#Vaccinated People#Opinion#Vaccinations#Free Tickets#Flack#Mets Tickets#Encouraging People#Alabama Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
GovernmentNewsday

More seats, free tickets: New incentives to get vaccinated

Vaccinated NY baseball fans to return to normal capacity at stadiums. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets will create different sections with seats for people who are vaccinated and not vaccinated as they become able to expand capacity starting May 19. Baseball fans who have gotten their...
PharmaceuticalsGizmodo

Here's All the Free Stuff You Can Score for Getting a Covid-19 Vax

Cities and businesses across the U.S. are trying out a wide array of incentives to entice people on the fence to get the covid-19 vaccine—incentives that are largely being praised by public health experts as an important way to boost the country’s vaccination rate and not let our ample supply go to waste.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Forbes

Best Incentive To Get Vaccinated: Money, Messaging, Or Free Beer?

More than half of adults in the United States have been inoculated with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The speed is a triumph of modern science and a relentless effort by the Biden administration to increase availability. However, roughly 30 percent of the population is still hesitant to be vaccinated, according to polls, and daily vaccination rates are dropping. As the country moves from a lack of supply to a potential lack of demand, the White House will need to adapt its strategy to try and reach a level of herd immunity. Results from recent experiments by the UCLA Covid-19 Health and Politics Project provide clues about what incentives may move the needle for different segments of the population.
Public HealthEater

Americans Love Free Stuff, But Will They Get Vaccinated for It?

Three months ago, I was waking up an hour early every morning to try to find my 66-year-old dad an appointment for the COVID vaccine. I’d open tabs for appointments at city-run sites, state-run sites, and local pharmacies, and refresh refresh refresh, sometimes watching an appointment pop up only for it to disappear as soon as I clicked it. Eventually, I nabbed one, and a month later my partner and I repeated the process for ourselves when we became eligible. But the refreshing, the anxiety, the waiting for new appointments to drop was the hallmark of the experience, and the reward was the shot in the arm and the knowledge that soon I could finally hug my family — forced distant by the pandemic — once again.
Governmentnewyorkfamily.com

Free Tickets to NYC Attractions for Those That Get the Vaccine

Free Tickets to NYC Attractions When Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine. For those that have not been vaccinated yet, you can now get free tickets to some of NYC’s most popular attractions if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Pssst…Have fun with our NYC Spring Bucket List: 30 Family-Friendly Things to do in...
GovernmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Gov. Cuomo: Get Vaccinated, Get Free Baseball Tix

Anyone who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at onsite Department of Health clinics being set up at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field will receive a free ticket to an upcoming game, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. Beginning May 19, capacity at both stadiums—along with other large-scale outdoor venues—will be limited only by space available for attendees to maintain social distancing, NBC News reported. Fully vaccinated attendees will be able to sit in specially designated sections, according to Cuomo. Broadway will also reopen at 100 percent capacity on Sept. 14, he said Wednesday. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday. “Broadway is at the core of our New York identity, and a big part of our economy which employs countless performers and show creators, and beginning this September, the show will go on,” he said in a press briefing.
MLBWashington Examiner

Yankees and Mets offer free tickets in return for getting COVID-19 vaccine

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets will offer free tickets to games for those who get vaccinated at their stadiums. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative Wednesday, saying the fields would have separate sections for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals. "So if you love baseball (&...
Public Healthhopatconglakeregionalnews.com

Operation Jersey Summer: Get Vaccinated and Get a Free Beer

“In many ways, we are running a campaign,” Gov. Phil Murphy said today. Murphy, of course, is running a campaign – a reelection campaign. But at this time, the governor was talking about a campaign to get more people vaccinated. So far, about 45 percent of the state’s nearly 7...
Maine GovernmentPosted by
Z107.3

Maine Incentivizing Vaccinations With Free Stuff

We've turned a corner here in Maine when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. As of May 10th, 1,251,064 doses of the vaccine, either Moderna, Phizer, or Johnson and Johnson, have been administered. 593,909 have received their final dose. After an initial rush to schedule vaccine appointments, many sites are now...
Illinois Governmentwjpf.com

Free shooting targets offered for getting COVID-19 vaccine

SPARTA, Ill. (WJPF) — A special vaccination opportunity is coming to The World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker visited the WSRC and announced that those who take advantage of two vaccination clinics at the complex will receive 100 free targets of trap, skeet, or sporting clays.
Louisiana GovernmentGreenwichTime

New Orleans incentive for getting vaccine: free crawfish

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s a uniquely Louisiana-styled incentive for people to get a COVID-19 vaccination: Organizers of a New Orleans vaccination event on Thursday will offer a free jab in the arm — and a free pound of boiled crawfish. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the vaccine...