Opinion – Get vaccinated and get free stuff

Anyone who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at onsite Department of Health clinics being set up at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field will receive a free ticket to an upcoming game, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. Beginning May 19, capacity at both stadiums—along with other large-scale outdoor venues—will be limited only by space available for attendees to maintain social distancing, NBC News reported. Fully vaccinated attendees will be able to sit in specially designated sections, according to Cuomo. Broadway will also reopen at 100 percent capacity on Sept. 14, he said Wednesday. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday. “Broadway is at the core of our New York identity, and a big part of our economy which employs countless performers and show creators, and beginning this September, the show will go on,” he said in a press briefing.