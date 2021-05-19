Opinion – Get vaccinated and get free stuff

Three months ago, I was waking up an hour early every morning to try to find my 66-year-old dad an appointment for the COVID vaccine. I’d open tabs for appointments at city-run sites, state-run sites, and local pharmacies, and refresh refresh refresh, sometimes watching an appointment pop up only for it to disappear as soon as I clicked it. Eventually, I nabbed one, and a month later my partner and I repeated the process for ourselves when we became eligible. But the refreshing, the anxiety, the waiting for new appointments to drop was the hallmark of the experience, and the reward was the shot in the arm and the knowledge that soon I could finally hug my family — forced distant by the pandemic — once again.