FORM Announces Ryan Lucas as Chief Revenue Officer

Lucas to lead Demand Generation, Commercials, and Strategic Alliances for the high-growth company. FORM, the leading mobile platform that improves enterprise execution with intuitive technology for field teams to collect, share, and visualize data, today announced the promotion of Ryan Lucas to Chief Revenue Officer. Lucas brings over a decade of commercial experience in delivering enterprise value through improving operational compliance and market execution with over 1,000 of FORM's global customers. FORM’s field execution platform serves as a digital assistant for distributed frontline teams by guiding their daily tasks, streamlining data collection, and providing leaders with real-time intelligence that drives faster actions and better decisions. Lucas will play a key role on FORM’s experienced leadership team as CRO and lead Demand Generation, Commercials, and Strategic Alliances in the company’s next phase of growth.