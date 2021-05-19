Vestorly Launches New Program to Help Companies Discover the Value of Intelligent Content Curation

Each day brings us closer to reaching a seemingly triumphant exit from spending over a year of our lives in some form of lockdown. The global economy itself seems poised to take off; the expected speed bumps in that process notwithstanding. Leading indicators and economic forecasts point to significant corporate growth over the next three years. Large enterprises all over the world are beginning to open their wallets again and invest in their businesses as they plan for 2022 and beyond. Brace yourselves, B2B marketing and sales professionals, a “golden age” of B2B business activity may be in our immediate future.