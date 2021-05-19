newsbreak-logo
Vestorly Launches New Program to Help Companies Discover the Value of Intelligent Content Curation

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 5 hours ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Vestorly, a venture-funded, AI-driven content curation company, has developed a new marketing program driven by increased interest in content curation. Content is a marketer’s best multitasking tool. It can be repurposed to solve business challenges such as increasing engagement, brand awareness, and client communication....

Marketingtoprankblog.com

Content Marketing Optimization Audits – Find Where SEO Can Boost Content Marketing Success

SEO and content marketing intersect in more ways than optimizing web pages with keywords. Answering the question, “How does SEO and content marketing strategy interact?” starts with understanding customers, behaviors and preferences for information discovery, consumption and sharing. Knowing what customers care about and how those concerns and interests manifest as search keywords and social topics folds very well into the keyword research practiced by professional SEOs.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Globaledit Introduces Creative Workflow Features Focused on Automation

Customers can now integrate their entire technical stack to create workflow automation recipes saving time and money on their creative workflow. Globaledit, the leader in Creative Workflow Management solutions, is disrupting how creative teams produce and distribute content. In 2020, Globaledit launched its cloud based Digital Asset Management platform and took big steps into solving Project Management for Creatives and Marketers focused on producing visual Assets.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Annex Cloud Announces Partnership with Pyxis to Deliver Customer Retention-focused Loyalty Management Solutions to LATAM

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today it has expanded its partner ecosystem with the addition of Pyxis, an SAP Silver Partner providing ecommerce, customer experience and digital marketing systems integration for almost 10 years. Together, Annex Cloud and Pyxis will provide enterprise organizations with a comprehensive suite of capabilities to foster improved customer loyalty through hyper-personalized, omnichannel customer experiences—all leveraging first-party loyalty data.
MarketsInman.com

Marketing content manager Aryeo raises $3.65M

Areyo, a marketing content management solution for the real estate industry, has raised a seed round of $3.65 million led by Hyperplane Venture Capital and Amplo. Other investors in the company include Contrary, Shutterstock founder Jon Oringer and WePay founder Bill Clerico. Areyo is a class of 2021 member of...
Public Healthadchatdfw.com

B2B Branding Insights for a Post-Pandemic Environment | Spire Agency Offers Insight

Each day brings us closer to reaching a seemingly triumphant exit from spending over a year of our lives in some form of lockdown. The global economy itself seems poised to take off; the expected speed bumps in that process notwithstanding. Leading indicators and economic forecasts point to significant corporate growth over the next three years. Large enterprises all over the world are beginning to open their wallets again and invest in their businesses as they plan for 2022 and beyond. Brace yourselves, B2B marketing and sales professionals, a “golden age” of B2B business activity may be in our immediate future.
Computersmartechseries.com

Email Production Platform Dyspatch Partners With Canva to Make Email Design Effortless

Create amazing email designs that stand out from the competition and increase ROI with Canva in Dyspatch. Dyspatch has partnered with Canva, the world’s leading visual communications platform, to make email design effortless. Dyspatch is an email production platform that helps businesses scale their email strategy, while increasing engagement through...
SoftwareTechCrunch

Stampli raises $50 million in Series C to help companies intelligently manage invoices

The company launched in 2015 with the goal of simplifying the process of invoice management. Why is that needed? Services and software are purchased by employees of companies across a variety of departments. The resulting invoices then land in the finance department, a part of companies that can be a bit siloed. Finance is then left to determine a number of factors, like why something was purchased, whether it delivered and if the invoice should it be paid at all.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Xontogeny Announces Launch of Several New Early-Stage Portfolio Companies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2021-- Xontogeny LLC, a Boston-based accelerator that provides seed-stage investments along with strategic and operational support to early-stage life science companies, unveiled five of its latest portfolio companies. These early-stage startups, developing promising therapeutics for a wide range of diseases, have received seed investment and collaboration from Xontogeny to advance their preclinical programs. Since inception in 2016, Xontogeny has supported more than 10 companies through incubation, including two Xontogeny portfolio companies that had liquidity events in Q1 2021.
Technologychannelfutures.com

Nerdio Launches Partner Program to Help MSPs Build Cloud Practices

Nerdio has a new partner program, as well as new certification courses for MSPs. The company designed the new Nerdio “Partnerd” Program to help MSPs building successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure and Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). The program has four tiers – bronze, silver, gold and platinum – that all give access to the Nerdio partner portal. As members move up in tier status, more perks become available. These include all-inclusive VIP tickets to NerdioCon and monthly strategy calls with Nerdio leadership.
Softwarekmworld.com

Kyndi launches new intelligent search solution

Kyndi, a provider of next-generation AI solutions for business users, has introduced an intelligent search product powered by its proprietary cloud AI platform. According to the company, the new Spring 2021 release of Kyndi Cognitive Search Platform is designed to understand the true intent of a business user inquiry against documents, emails, manuals, or other forms of textual data to return contextually relevant answers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Industry Veteran Adam Rudman Launches New Background Investigations Firm, Alias Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alias Intelligence, a new Background Investigations firm, launched today with offices on the East and West Coasts. Founder and CEO Adam Rudman created Alias to provide thorough, accurate, and timely searches for financial and investment institutions, corporations, real estate entities, law firms, and companies onboarding new hires.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence To Have Strong Impact On Cutlery And Handtool Manufacturing Businesses | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

BizVibe has identified the adoption of artificial intelligence as a major trend for the cutlery and handtool manufacturing industry. Manufacturers are adopting artificial intelligence to reduce equipment downtime, spot production defects, improve supply chains, and shorten design timelines. This enables them to streamline their entire manufacturing ecosystems. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on cutlery and handtool manufacturing companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
TechnologySHOOT Online

Salesforce and Disney Studios Content Join Forces To Help Accelerate Production With New Technology

Salesforce is now an Innovation Partner of The Walt Disney Studios StudioLAB; StudioLAB is an innovation program that applies cutting-edge technology to help solve production challenges and explore emerging storytelling tools. Salesforce and Disney Studios Content announced an innovation partnership to help support Disney marketers and filmmakers using the Salesforce...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Meredith Corporation Reveals New Programming Slate Of Premium Content, Driven By Real-Time Insights & Imagination

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the IAB NewFronts, Meredith Corporation (MDP) - Get Report, the nation's leading food, lifestyle and entertainment media company, reaching nearly 95% of American women, unveils its new slate of premium programming informed by insights from its rich, first-party data and predictive intelligence capabilities. The company will also present at the IAB Podcast Upfronts on May 12.
Career Development & Adviceallwork.space

10 Trajectory-Changing Benefits Of Content Marketing

Content is the most powerful, flexible marketing tool you have, and it has the power to change the trajectory of your business. It provides interesting and useful information to your customers, which positions you as a go-to resource for your brand community. Content marketer Cat Johnson shares 10 benefits of...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Amazon launches new worker safety program

Amazon announced Monday that it is launching a new program aimed at improving the health and safety of its workers. WorkingWell will help employees avoid workplace injuries and improve their mental health, the e-commerce giant said in a blog post. The program was piloted in 2019 and will be expanded...
Softwarearxiv.org

Autonomous artificial intelligence discovers mechanisms of molecular self-organization in virtual experiments

Molecular self-organization driven by concerted many-body interactions produces the ordered structures that define both inanimate and living matter. Understanding the physical mechanisms that govern the formation of molecular complexes and crystals is key to controlling the assembly of nanomachines and new materials. We present an artificial intelligence (AI) agent that uses deep reinforcement learning and transition path theory to discover the mechanism of molecular self-organization phenomena from computer simulations. The agent adaptively learns how to sample complex molecular events and, on the fly, constructs quantitative mechanistic models. By using the mechanistic understanding for AI-driven sampling, the agent closes the learning cycle and overcomes time-scale gaps of many orders of magnitude. Symbolic regression condenses the mechanism into a human-interpretable form. Applied to ion association in solution, gas-hydrate crystal formation, and membrane-protein assembly, the AI agent identifies the many-body solvent motions governing the assembly process, discovers the variables of classical nucleation theory, and reveals competing assembly pathways. The mechanistic descriptions produced by the agent are predictive and transferable to close thermodynamic states and similar systems. Autonomous AI sampling has the power to discover assembly and reaction mechanisms from materials science to biology.