The need for a qualified workforce continues to be an issue for area employers, especially now during a pandemic with many businesses understaffed. In an effort to create an opportunity where local businesses that are actively hiring are connected with qualified job hunters, the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 10th Annual Job Fair Outdoors on June 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Forest Public Library, located at 15583 Forest Road in Forest.