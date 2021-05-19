Taking Orthopedics Out of Hospital Means Better Care, Use of Technology Improves Patient Experience
OrthoNOW Unique Business Model for Reform; Hand and Upper Extremity Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Alejandro Badia Offers Tips. The trend of taking specialty health care, including orthopedics, out of the hospital and offering it to patients much more quickly, efficiently, conveniently, less expensively and with better outcomes in standalone centers is growing, “and that’s a good thing,” says Miami-based orthopedic surgeon Alejandro Badia MD, who admits he is a “disruptor” of tradition. Indeed, Dr. Badia’s concerns for the “overly-prominent” role of costly hospital systems in orthopedic treatment, and his hope for dramatically improving the “patient experience” are what prompted him to become an early innovator by establishing a unique business model -- OrthoNOW®.www.chron.com