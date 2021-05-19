Taking Orthopedics Out of Hospital Means Better Care, Use of Technology Improves Patient Experience

Newswise — Spinal anesthesia is a common intervention for lower body orthopedic procedures, with research showing fewer symptoms compared to general anesthesia. However, spinal anesthesia may lead to post-dural puncture headache (PDPH). This potential complication of spinal injections causes debilitating head pain that worsens with sitting or standing and improves with lying down. The risk of PDPH increases for larger gauge and non-pencil point cutting needles in younger women receiving spinal injections for labor. However, whether those risk factors are the same for older women and men undergoing orthopedic procedures is not known. These patients have narrowed spaces between spinal vertebrae and more brittle ligaments, making successful performance of spinal anesthesia more difficult and prompting practitioners to use larger gauge cutting spinal needles to improve the chances of success. A new study sought to bring clarity to this risk by comparing the incidence of PDHP in orthopedic patients who receive spinal injections with either a 22-gauge Quincke cutting needle versus a 25-gauge pencil-point needle.