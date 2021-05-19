Slim Chickens Gears Up for May 19 Opening in Bowling Green
Retail grocery and convenience store operator Houchens Food Group will open Bowling Green’s first Slim Chickens. Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue to expand its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Kentucky, with its newest opening attached to fresh convenience store Crossroads Express at 1851 Scottsville Rd. in Bowling Green on May 19. The Bowling Green location is the first Slim Chickens to offer a breakfast menu, which includes Chicken & Waffles, Honey & Butter Chicken Biscuit and a Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, to name a few.www.chron.com