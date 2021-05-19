Slim Chickens Gears Up for May 19 Opening in Bowling Green

When Chef Duekbok “Duke” Cha began training for triathlons a few years ago, he knew he needed to step up his breakfast game. Acai bowls, which are filled with fruit and can include protein and even veggies, seemed like the perfect refueling dish, so after finishing up at the gym, he would drive across town to the only acai café he knew of, Rise Up, in Stone Oak. He loved their breakfast options, but the father of three and restaurateur knew he couldn’t justify spending an extra 30 minutes driving to pick up his favorite post-workout food every day.