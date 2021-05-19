newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Slim Chickens Gears Up for May 19 Opening in Bowling Green

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 4 hours ago

Retail grocery and convenience store operator Houchens Food Group will open Bowling Green’s first Slim Chickens. Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue to expand its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Kentucky, with its newest opening attached to fresh convenience store Crossroads Express at 1851 Scottsville Rd. in Bowling Green on May 19. The Bowling Green location is the first Slim Chickens to offer a breakfast menu, which includes Chicken & Waffles, Honey & Butter Chicken Biscuit and a Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, to name a few.

www.chron.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Drink#Chicken Wings#Fried Chicken#Andy Green#Breakfast Sandwiches#Bowling Green#Crossroads Express#Chicken Waffles#The Houchens Food Group#Houchens Industries#Slim Chickens#Ashland#Gears#Fresh Chicken Tenders#Fresh Sandwiches#Salads#Fast Casual Restaurants#Southern Dishes#Mason Jars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
WBKO

Bowling Green food trucks team up for Food Truck Frenzy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s food truck scene is growing, and you can try out several of them on Saturday, May 15 in downtown Bowling Green. Food Truck Frenzy will include seven food trucks and nine vendors selling a variety of food and drinks. The event is the...
Marietta Daily Journal

Slim Chickens announce expansion into North Carolina; Fayetteville restaurant planned

May 6—Slim Chickens, an international restaurant franchise specializing in chicken wings, tenders and sandwiches, announced this week that it is opening between 10 and 15 restaurants across North Carolina, including in Fayetteville. Future locations are also planned for Charlotte and the Piedmont Triad, as part of a 30-restaurant expansion across...
SportsWYFF4.com

Greenville Drive drop opener 9-2 to Bowling Green

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There was no post-game celebration following a triumphant win for the Greenville Drive. Just being back at the ballpark was celebration enough. Making their return after the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled, Greenville dropped their Opening Day game at Fluor Field, 612 days after they last played on Sept. 2, 2019.
BusinessCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Chicken Wars Heating Up As Slim Chicken Takes On The Charlotte Market

Watch out Bojangles, Chick Fil A, Popeyes, Zaxby’s, Churches Chicken, Chicken King, Hubee D’s, KFC, Price’s, Viva Chicken, The Roasting Co, and Horace’s Hot Fried Chicken – the Charlotte chicken wars are about to heat up yet again with the entrance of our newest contender – Slim Chicken. The Arkansas-based...
Businessbizjournals

Slim Chickens enters Charlotte market with eye on further expansion

Slim Chickens has inked a deal for 30 locations throughout the Carolinas and Virginia. The Arkansas-based chicken chain says it expects to open as many as 15 locations in the Charlotte market. The first restaurant will open at 5535 Prosperity Ridge Road in Charlotte. It is targeting a Nov. 1...
sanantoniomag.com

NOVO Acai Bowls Opens in Northwest SA

When Chef Duekbok “Duke” Cha began training for triathlons a few years ago, he knew he needed to step up his breakfast game. Acai bowls, which are filled with fruit and can include protein and even veggies, seemed like the perfect refueling dish, so after finishing up at the gym, he would drive across town to the only acai café he knew of, Rise Up, in Stone Oak. He loved their breakfast options, but the father of three and restaurateur knew he couldn’t justify spending an extra 30 minutes driving to pick up his favorite post-workout food every day.
Texas LifestylePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

A Vegan Fried Chicken Shop Just Opened in Toronto

New vegan fried chicken shop Blissful Bird recently opened in Toronto. The restaurant—formerly known as takeout spot Lovebird—currently operates out of a ghost kitchen inside board-game café Snakes & Lattes offering delivery through apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Ritual. Blissful Bird’s vegan fried chicken is made from tofu, pea protein, gluten-free flour, and herbs and spices, and is served with slaw, French fries, and dipping sauces. The eatery also offers The Clucket Basket with French fries and dipping sauces, as well as fried chicken stuffed into sandwiches such as Chickun Parm, The Phoenix, What the Cluck, and served atop bowls such as the Chickun Masala Bowl (fried chicken with brown rice, spinach, bell peppers, chickpeas, and lightly spiced masala sauce); Chickun Coconut Curry Bowl (fried chicken with brown rice, spinach, carrots, butternut squash, pineapple, and a sweet coconut curry sauce); and Creamy Tahini Bowl (fried chicken with brown rice, grain-free tabouli, pickled turnip, hummus, cucumber, and creamy tahini sauce).
Restaurantstribuneledgernews.com

Citizen Chicken and Donuts open in West Hartford

The slogan is “Donuts by day, chicken by night,” but the reality is, you can get either anytime, even at the same time. Citizen Chicken and Donuts, a new culinary concept, opened its shop on Super Bowl Sunday in West Hartford and has been thriving since then with its unique angle on American Cuisine.
Restaurants42freeway.com

Freebyrd Chicken To Open In Stratford at the Former Checkers Location

Freebyrd Chicken is opening up a new location in the former Checkers Building in Stratford New Jersey, and they are actively hiring for a Restaurant Manager. Their other location is in the Bourse Marketplace in Philadelphia. Their new Stratford location will be in the (currently closed) Checkers building, which sits...
Recipesrecipes.net

Grilled Citrus Chicken Rice Bowls Recipe

Grilled chicken is a great source of protein for these zesty rice bowls that also come loaded with peas and carrots and flavored with orange juice and zest. In a medium bowl, whisk together orange juice, olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, orange zest, salt, sugar, and pepper. Place chicken in...
KETV.com

Gearing up for a busy spring season

OMAHA, Neb. — You've probably seen long lines at landscaping centers if you've worked on your yard this spring. With Mother's Day behind us, those lines are about to get longer. Mulhall's president Mick Mulhall hopes freezing temperatures are also behind us as the industry enters its busiest time of...
Indiana LifestyleWTHR

Duckpin bowling bar is the latest Bottleworks space to open

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, a new place in the Bottleworks District off Massachusetts Avenue northeast of downtown Indianapolis is offering up a great experience. Pins Mechanical is a duckpin bowling bar. It just opened right across from The Garage. Inside you'll find...
LaGrange Daily News

Chicken Salad Chick location to open in LaGrange

“America’s Favorite Place for Chicken Salad” is coming to LaGrange later this year. Chicken Salad Chick will open up near the LaGrange Mall at 1509 Lafayette Parkway, a location that Allison Bradford, the LaGrange location’s owner, said is perfect for her new business. “We love the development that’s happening out...
NBC Connecticut

CT LIVE!: Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas

This is a quick, easy, and delicious meal that can be prepped in minutes and even made ahead of time for busy weeknights. 1 can diced green chiles (4 oz) 2 large boneless chicken breasts, about 1 lb OR a large store bought oven roasted chicken, shredded. 6 flour tortillas.
Albuquerque Business First

Brazilian steakhouse gearing up for fall opening at Albuquerque's Coronado Center

A new-to-market Brazilian steakhouse hopes to bring some zing to the Coronado Center. Fogo de Chão plans to bring its first restaurant to New Mexico this fall with hopes of opening this fall. The restaurant announced it has signed a lease agreement to occupy the former Kirkland's home decor shop at Coronado, next to Fuddruckers.
mountainviewtoday.ca

Hartell Homestead gears up to open its gates

Foothills’ first farm store is set to officially open its doors mid-month. Hartell Homestead, located at the corner of Highway 22 and Highway 543 beside the old Hartell store, did a soft launch in 2020 just in time for Alberta Open Farm Days last August. They featured their Highland cattle, free-range chickens, ducks, fresh eggs and veggies to visitors with a gate sale and tour that weekend.
ABQJournal

Veteran NM franchisee bringing Slim Chickens brand to Farmington

FARMINGTON — Farmington diners will see a new entry into the local fast-food market later this year when a veteran New Mexico restaurant franchisee brings the Slim Chickens brand to the city. Dennis Ekstrom, who owns 12 restaurants across the state, said he has plans to open a Slim Chickens...
Bowling Green (MO) Weather Channel

Thursday rain in Bowling Green: Ideas to make the most of it

(BOWLING GREEN, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bowling Green Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.