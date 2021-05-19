Sometimes everything is perfect but the sled breaks

A lot has changed for Saudi women since writer/director Haifaa al-Mansour made her groundbreaking 2013 feature debut “Wadjda,” about a playfully headstrong Saudi girl who competes in a Koran contest, hoping to buy herself a bicycle with the winnings. From driving to the ability to appear in public with uncovered faces and further integrate into environments with male presence, new freedoms have trickled into their daily lives, the array of which al-Mansour portrays in “The Perfect Candidate” with care and some optimism. It’s an earnest, defiantly women-centric film that maintains a generally positive attitude about the future, albeit also one that feels a little less observational, a little more heavy-handed and prescriptive than the fiercely authentic “Wadjda.”