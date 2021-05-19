Sometimes everything is perfect but the sled breaks

Often, we talk about the things God does for us and look out for the things He can do us, but rarely do we talk about the things God does not do. It makes sense that we pay attention to the positive things God provides, like providing comfort, helping, and protecting His people. Yet, this is only one side of God and doesn’t give us the whole picture. When we understand what God doesn’t do for us, we better understand who He is and what His calling for our lives is. Here are seven things God will never do for you.