newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

EBSCO Information Services Launches DynaMed® Decisions

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 5 hours ago

Latest Addition to EBSCO’s Clinical Decisions™ Product Suite Helps Clinicians Deliver Personalized Patient Care. EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) announces the release of DynaMed® Decisions, a groundbreaking, HIPAA-compliant clinical decision support solution designed to enhance clinical decision-making, decrease burden on clinicians and drive meaningful patient engagement. DynaMed Decisions allows clinicians to deliver effective, patient-centered, personalized care, enabled by deep integration into the EHR and clinical workflow.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Patient Satisfaction#Ebsco Industries#Health Information#Health Services#Health Care Services#Latest Addition#Dynamed Decisions#Ehr#Fhir#Technology For Clinical#Ebsco Industries Inc#Dynamed Decisions#Patient Decision Aids#Evidence Based Resources#Clinical Guidance#Clinical Experts#Healthcare Professionals#Clinical Decision Making#Clinicians
Related
Cell Phonesfoodlogistics.com

Foodetective Launches New API Service

Foodetective introduced its new API and interface, raising $2 million in seed funding. The integrating services from over 300 vendors allows restaurants to merge their technology in a custom, centralized location and are able to access all their subscribers in a single app. In addition, the platform aggregates data from...
Mental Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Teladoc launches mental healthcare service: 4 notes

Teladoc Health is expanding its virtual care offering through the launch of its new mental healthcare service MyStrength Complete, the company said May 11. 1. MyStrength Complete will offer personalized mental health services to consumers as an integration of Teladoc's virtual platform. 2. The new service combines app-based tools and...
Economyaithority.com

Knotch Launches Strategic Consulting Services for Content Leaders

Service Focuses on Delivering Content Intelligence-LED Best Practices for Marketers. Knotch, the leading provider of planning and analytics built specifically for content, announced the launch of Knotch Consulting for content marketers. The service is designed to help marketing teams establish the strategic vision and operational framework to ensure that their content initiatives drive business outcomes.
CSO

Trends 2021: The Impact of Covid-19 On Outsourcing Decisions & Customer Services Investments

SURVEY REVEALS CHALLENGES: MOVING CONTACT CENTERS TO WORK FROM HOMES AND CHANGING CONSUMER BEHAVIORS AMID STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS. For the sixth year, CGS surveyed more than 200 business leaders and decision makers representing IT, operations, finance and customer service departments across 30 industries including: Technology and Software; Financial Services; Agriculture; Hospitals and Healthcare Providers; Food and Beverage; and Consumer and Commercial Services. We asked about the biggest challenges they faced from COVID-19, how that has impacted outsourcing decisions and technology investments as well as their goals moving into 2021.
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

Vivantio Launches FLEXBridge for Superior Customer Service Integrations

Vivantio, a leading provider of customer service optimization software and solutions, is launching FLEXBridge, a new integrations platform that facilitates connections between Vivantio’s Unified Service Platform and other line-of-business applications. FLEXBridge allows information from applications commonly used in enterprise service management, customer service management and IT to be made available safely and securely within Vivantio’s Service Management tool.
Industryrockproducts.com

Hitachi Launches ZX Secure Service Plan

Hitachi Construction & Mining Division, an operating division of John Deere Construction & Forestry, announced the new ZX Secure Service Plan for select construction excavators that will further support Hitachi customers by providing routine equipment maintenance by expert dealer service technicians at every 500-hour interval. “The new ZX Secure Service...
InternetMarin Independent Journal

Bolinas launches discounted internet service for students

An initiative to bring faster, more affordable internet to Bolinas-area students has been launched as a stopgap measure until providers compete to expand faster fiber-optic service. The five-year program will use grants and donations to subsidize various options for about 90 students, including fixed wireless, fiber and possibly satellite internet...
Industryhartenergy.com

Liberty Launches Advanced Fracture Diagnostic Service

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has introduced FracSense, a diagnostic service to help E&P customers acquire more accurate diagnostic well data to optimize hydraulic fracture completions and well spacing, on May 11. Launched in partnership with OptaSense, a Luna Innovations company, the diagnostics service utilizes real time fiber optic measurements to...
Economyaithority.com

Demand Spring Launches Leap Advisory Services

Leap Advisory offers personalized, actionable advice from B2B marketing experts to help organizations drive growth. Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to announce the launch of Leap Advisory, a unique advisory service that offers personalized, actionable advice from marketing experts who have worked in the field and know the real-life obstacles and challenges faced by marketers.
HealthHouston Chronicle

RxSubClub Launches Prescription Drug Subscription Service

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) May 05, 2021. RxSubClub today announced the launch of its new prescription subscription service. RxSubClub offers prescription meds at the lowest fixed cost. The service helps members simplify their lives by taking over the time-consuming prescription management and refills processes. RxSubClub is available regardless of whether patients have insurance or not. There is no need for patients to worry about co-payments any longer.
Carsautorentalnews.com

Agero Launches New Service for Fleet Transport and Delivery

Agero, whose B2B software and services enable auto manufactures, fleets, insurers and others to support customers in vehicle ownership, on April 27 introduced Vehicle Transport, according to a press release. This new service removes the hassle and minimizes the costs and risks of safely moving vehicles through a centralized and...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Alianza Launches Business Cloud Communications For Service Providers

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., the full-stack cloud communications platform for service providers, has launched its new Business Cloud Communications solution. The solution addresses a clear market need in the service provider product portfolio to expand cloud PBX services by offering business mobility, messaging, and video conferencing. In a 2021 study done by Independence Research, nearly half of businesses surveyed stated they would prefer to add collaboration services to their existing voice solution, and 87% indicated they would prefer to purchase a combined solution from their broadband provider 1.
RetailBusiness Insider

Vakrangee Enters The Online Space With The Launch Of Digital Services

MUMBAI, India, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Vakrangee has launched the online digital platform for providing services online to the consumer at the comfort of their homes. This is in addition to the growing physical network of Vakrangee outlets leading to company's Omni presence i.e., Physical to Online. Company has...
Cell Phonestribuneledgernews.com

LandBank launches mobile account opening service

May 14—Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) clients can now successfully open a savings account with the state-owned lender using their mobile phone at their own safety and convenience without the need to go to a branch. Launched on Wednesday, LandBank's Digital On-Boarding System Mobile or DOBS Mobile facilitates online...
Diseases & TreatmentsLas Vegas Herald

The Initiative by Key Companies and the Launch of Emerging Therapies is Set to Transform the Dynamics of Autism Spectrum Disorders Market

As per the CDC, approximately, 1 in 68 children in the United States have been diagnosed with Autism. Autism is the third most common developmental disability in the US. Similarly, as per the British Medical Association, there are around 700,000 people in the UK, including one in 100 children, with a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorders.
Books & Literaturein.gov

New EBSCO eBooks added to INSPIRE

This year, the Indiana State Library has added over 75,000 new EBSCO eBooks to INSPIRE. The eBooks are divided into the following collections: K-8, High School and Public Library. These are in addition to the eBooks previously offered in INSPIRE. You can access these collections by visiting the Databases A-Z...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

How Your Brain Makes Decisions Impacts How It Evaluates (Mis)Information

How do you judge if something is factual? How do you make the decision to accept a statement as being true, versus it being misleading or flat out wrong? What are the calculations going on in your brain that lead to such a decision? And how do they determine who - and what - you trust? In today’s world, reliable information for some is the misinformation of others.
Wyoming Governmentoilcity.news

City of Casper software upgrade Tuesday will impact information services

CASPER, Wyo — The City of Casper said it will upgrade its financial software Tuesday, May 18, impacting the ability to provide certain information to citizens. “This upgrade will make our accounting more efficient, but it will require us to have a day where we will be unable to retrieve customer information,” explained Financial Services Director Jill Johnson in the city’s notice.
Farmingdale, NJindustryanalysts.com

Depot International Launches ITAD Services Division

Now offering secure IT asset recovery and environmentally sustainable disposition solutions. Farmingdale, NJ — Depot International, a global distributor of IT and printer parts, has announced that it will now be offering a full suite of ITAD (IT Asset Disposition) services. Recently, Depot International announced its expansion into IT parts...
Health ServicesNew Haven Register

AHA and ATEX Financial Partner to Provide Aggregate Claims Data to Benchmark Performance integrity for Hospitals

After two years of development, ATEX Financial, LTD announces the launch of an operational and financial metrics dashboard exclusively offered through the American Hospital Association. The AHA Vitality Index is a cloud-based, benchmarking solution powered by aggregated, de-identified claims data that comes directly from hospitals. The AHA Vitality Index is...