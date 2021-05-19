Freddie Mac Salutes Home Possible RISE Award® Winners for Outstanding Work With Home Possible® Mortgages for Very Low- to Low-Income Homebuyers

A look at everything refinancers need to know to ensure they get the best deal, understand the process, and are ready when the time comes. Mortgage rates are still at lows, giving homeowners who haven’t already taken advantage of lower borrowing costs an extended opportunity to refinance. The mortgage refinancing process isn’t much different from what was involved when you first got your mortgage, but understanding how it works and the options available to you can help you make a more informed decision and get the best rate.