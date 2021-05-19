Episcopal Relief & Development and the Anglican Alliance Expand Disaster and Resilience Capacities through The Resilience Course

Be resilient. In today’s world, one has to be prepared for the worst while hoping for the best. I’ve lived in situations where electricity wasn’t guaranteed. So, when a lack of power affects my business, I roll with the punches and find ways to keep things moving. There’s a term coined by the US Army called “VUCA,” which stands for volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity that describes a situation of constant, unpredictable change that is now the norm in the world we live in. If you operate your life and business with this mindset, nothing will keep you down.