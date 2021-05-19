Apex Physics Partners Expands into Hawaii and the Pacific Islands with New Gamma Corporation Partnership
TOWSON, Md. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Apex Physics Partners, the largest outsourced medical physics company in North America, today announced a new partnership with Gamma Corporation (Gamma). Headquartered in Honolulu, Gamma is the preeminent diagnostic medical physics provider in Hawaii, with services throughout the Pacific Islands. The partnership furthers Apex's strategy of supporting regional medical physics leaders with the strongest reputations for quality and safety within their communities. Gamma anchors Apex's leadership in a significant new market, heralding a push westward by the Maryland-based company.