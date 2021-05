If you ask Dr. Scott Reeves, operating rooms resemble an airplane cockpit. There is sophisticated equipment, tight spaces, blinking lights and a cacophony of sound. On top of that, "they're often cluttered, people can trip, surgeons and nurses can stick themselves with needles, and side infections from dust and other contaminations are a growing problem," said Reeves, chair of the department of anesthesia and perioperative medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.