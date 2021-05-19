A New England destination is the best small town to visit in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report

Seven Massachusetts high school seniors have been selected as 2021 US Presidential Scholars, a prestigious honor bestowed to just 161 students nationwide, the US Department of Education said Thursday. In a statement, the Education Department identified the Massachusetts recipients as Ritvik Chandra Pulya of Acton; Arden E. Lloyd of Amherst; Andrew Harris of Concord; Caroline Curran of Pocasset; Kevin Wen of Somerville; Maria Isabella Carpenter of Wenham; and Julie A Canuto-Depina of Weymouth “The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in the statement. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character, and continued pursuit of excellence.” The statement said the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars each year selects honorees based on academic achievement, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts. The panel also considers community service, leadership, and a “demonstrated commitment to high ideals,” the statement said.