A New England destination is the best small town to visit in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report

By Kristi Palma
Boston Globe
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's "small-town Maine at its finest." A small town in Maine that’s big in character is well worth a visit, according to U.S. News & World Report. Bar Harbor, Maine was just named the best small town to visit in the USA in the U.S. News 2021-22 Best Vacations Rankings.

