newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Will a dead key fob leave me stranded?

By John Paul
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 4 hours ago

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader with concerns about keyless-entry cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuQua_0a4s6UGh00
File

Q. I am considering a new car with push button start and keyless entry. What does AAA do if the battery in a keyless-entry car dies while you’re on the road and locked out?

A. The key-fob contains a hidden key that in most cases slides out of the key fob. The key is then used to open the locked car. In nearly every car there is at least one door lock (it may be hidden under some trim on the door handle. Once inside, depending on the car, there is a spot to hold the key-fob while pushing the start button. Even a key-fob with a nearly dead battery has enough energy to communicate with the car to get the engine started.

Q. Our mechanic is suggesting that we change the timing belt/chain on our 2013 VW Beetle Fender edition. The reason is that the engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, and it is an inherent problem that the timing belt/chain breaks or comes off and destroys the engine. The mileage on the car is 107,000, and I intend to drive it for a few more years. The mechanic also says that the rear main seal is leaking and should be replaced. Should we do this work as well or just use an additive to possibly correct the problem? The mechanic said an additive could cause more of a leak. It’s approximately $1,400 to change the rear main seal. Are you aware whether VW has any sort of recall regarding this issue?

A. In certain Volkswagen models with this engine, the timing chain failed early. There was a class action lawsuit, and from what I have read for certain qualified vehicles, warranties on timing chains and timing chain tensioners have been extended by Volkswagen to 10 years or 100,000 miles. This leads me to believe that the timing chain typically fails earlier in the life of the engine, and that perhaps you are one of the lucky ones. Regarding the rear main oil leak, it will not get any better by itself, but it may not get any worse. So, perhaps in the case of the oil leak, watchful waiting makes the most sense. Regarding additives that stop leaks, I am generally not a fan, but I haven’t seen any that cause harm. Some readers have told me of success using “high-mileage” oil that has additives to stop or slow leaks. Perhaps try that oil on your vehicle’s next oil change.

Q. I’m in the market for an SUV, however I find that most of the SUV’S are all-wheel drive, which I don’t feel I need. I only travel 4,000 miles per year and don’t drive in the snow. Besides traction on slippery roads, why do I need a vehicle with AWD? Is it standard on most SUV’S?

A. All-wheel drive offers better traction in all driving conditions, but even all-wheel-drive, as good as it is, can’t change the law of physics. Here in the Northeast, most sport utility vehicles are all-wheel drive. In Southern states that isn’t always the case. The other issue is that if you order an SUV in front-wheel drive, when it comes time to trade it in, it will have less value than a comparable AWD. Depending on your budget, the Kia Soul (FWD-only vehicle) has the utility of an SUV. If you want to move upscale, a Volvo wagon is always a good choice.

Q. I have a 2006 Ford Mustang GT. The headlight lenses/covers (which are plastic and part of the headlights) are very fuzzy and cloudy. I have tried the headlight cleaners in the auto store to no avail. I have also tried scrub pads I read about online, but still not good. Any suggestions on what to do? New headlights are $400 each.

A. At 15 years old, the plastic may have deteriorated to a point where they cannot be polished back to satisfactory performance. Although the factory headlamp assemblies are $400 each, you could try an aftermarket replacement. I have seen CAPA (Certified Auto Parts Association) approved replacement headlight assemblies, including the bulb, for $80 each online. The new light will improve the headlight performance as well as the appearance of the car.

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE-certified master technician. E-mail your car question to jpaul@aaanortheast.com. Listen to Car Doctor on the radio at 10 a.m. every Saturday on 104.9 FM or online at northshore1049.com.

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fob#Lenses#Wagon Car#Keyless Entry#Off Road Cars#Car Recall#Used Cars#Aaa Northeast#Vw#Awd#Suv S#Southern#Kia#Volvo#Headlight#Northshore1049 Com#Fwd Only Vehicle#Battery#Car Doctor#Push Button Start
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carsgtspirit.com

2021 Buick Envision Avenir FWD Review

The all new 2021 Buick Envision is designed to slot between their best-selling Enclave, a family-size SUV, and their diminutive Encore, which might be the poster child for city-size micro-SUV’s. It might be the sweet spot in the Buick family, size-wise, and with it’s attractive styling we think it could easily become Buick’s volume leader. Buick loaned us one recently in what they refer to as the “Avenir” trim level. This is their top-of-the-line trim level named after their attractive concept car that inspired modern Buick styling a few years back. Our model was only front-wheel drive, not the AWD model that’s also available.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1987 Subaru GL-10 Turbo 4WD Wagon

By the second half of the 1980s, Subaru had moved beyond being known only for tiny, hilarious econoboxes. While American Subaru shoppers could still get front-wheel-drive cheapmobiles at that time, the same showrooms also offered futuristic-looking sports cars and four-wheel-drive family wagons loaded with luxury features. Today’s Junkyard Find is the swankiest Subaru wagon money could buy in 1987 North America: a GL-10 4WD Turbo, found in a Denver car graveyard last summer.
CarsAutoblog

Toyota twin-turbo V8 patent unearthed

An unremarkable patent focusing on a minor engine part has revealed that Toyota is at least considering a twin-turbo V8. While the filing is most likely just a large company protecting its intellectual property, it could also be a small glimmer of hope that Toyota, a storied company that's made some glaring missteps with enthusiasts in recent years, can leave the ICE party with a bang for the ages.
Carscachycars.com

2021 Volkswagen Taigun: Things to know

The Volkswagen Taigun will be the German carmaker’s contestant to the moderate size SUV section in India. The Taigun is really the sister model to the Skoda Kushaq that is set to dispatch in June 2021, as the two SUVs share a similar MQB-A0-IN stage. As the dispatch of the...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Higher 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Trims Lack 1 Crucial Feature

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe rolled out with some significant upgrades to change the game. However, we found that high trim options of the Hyundai Santa Fe lack one crucial feature for luxury and convenience. What feature do higher 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe trims lack?. We’ll dive right into this...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Manual Transmission Myths Car Enthusiasts Are Still Fighting About

There is just something about manual transmissions that makes the driving experience so much different. Of course, that is, in part, because the driving experience is very different, and many manual enthusiasts would argue that having a stick shift and clutch pedal is a better experience than allowing the car to shift for you. In the world of automatic enthusiasts, there is a steep divide between automatic and manual transmission drivers, but there are plenty of reasons why owning an automatic sports car is a reasonable choice.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Tim Allen's Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Drag Races Mazda MX-5

Keen readers will know that the Chevrolet Corvair was notorious for being incredibly unsafe at any speed. However, the American automaker decided to make a faster Corsa variant of the Corvair after the safety issues were resolved. The Petersen Automotive Museum recently pitted the vehicle against a 2008 Mazda MX-5 in a quarter-mile drag race for the ages.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Old Ford Torino Destroy Charger Hellcat And CTS-V

America loves a classic quarter-mile drag race just as much as it loves a good underdog story. We've all seen that fancy new muscle car pull up to a sleeper and get absolutely destroyed. These days you can't trust most cars built before 1990: if it's older than 30 years and it's in good condition, the chances are high that it will have something powerful living under the hood. This wisdom clearly did not trickle down to the owner of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, or the unsuspecting guy in the Cadillac CTS-V who both line up up to race this clean 1971 Ford Torino GT.
CarsAutoExpress

Used SsangYong Tivoli review

In three years’ time SsangYong will be celebrating its 70th birthday as a car manufacturer, having focused on four-wheel-drive models for most of that time. As Korea’s oldest car maker, SsangYong built its products exclusively for the home market at first, but by the early nineties it started to export cars such as the original Korando and Musso, and it was the latter that brought SsangYong to the UK in 1994.
Carscar-revs-daily.com

2021 KIA Sorento Hybrid EX Review by Ben Lewis

We recently tested the 2021 Kia Telluride, and noted how for the past years, the Korean manufacturer has been on a roll, creating many exciting, desirable and affordable vehicles. Now we have an all-new, 3-row Sorento, which competes in one of the hottest SUV segments. Can Kia hit another one out of the park? Let’s see.
Carsdailyhornet.com

Hyundai Recalls 390,000 Vehicles for Two Fire Hazards

Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to repair two defects that may cause a fire in the engine compartment. One of the recalls involves 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from the 2013-2015 model years, which is the second time these vehicles have been recalled due to a risk of engine fires.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2022 Honda Civic Si and Type R Will Only Offer a Manual Transmission

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of the 2022 Honda Civic’s refreshed styling, the arrival of this eleventh-generation car is exciting for other reasons. That’s because we’ll inevitably get brand-new Si and Type R variants along with it. As competitors move to offer automatic transmissions, rumors suggested Honda would follow the same path.
NFLautotrends.org

The Nissan Armada Sails on in a Niche Segment

The refreshed Armada makes a bold statement. Sometimes you need a full-size SUV to get it done. In the case of the Nissan Armada, three rows of seating for up to eight individuals is how you get there. But it goes beyond size to please most customers. Specifically, customers what the full package, including comfort, tech and safety features, and excellent towing. Thus, the Armada largely succeeds in all categories.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Subaru Wilds Out with the 2022 Outback Wilderness

As if the brand voted best in the world by Mossy Redwood Quarterly needed to print it on its cars, Wilderness is going to be a reoccurring name in new Subaru models. The 2022 Outback Wilderness is the first out the door. The Subaru Outback was already a popular choice for outdoorsy types who weren't into hardcore rock-crawling, and the Wilderness package incorporates changes that Outback owners were already making to their cars to make them more off-road capable—such as lift kits and all-terrain tires—as well as details to make the tall wagon easier to live with back at the campground, including a washable rear seatback and a hatch-mounted cargo light. The result looks like a Subaru Outback that spent six months in the gym. It's wider, tougher, and standing taller but still a comfortable, pliable ride with plenty of station-wagon utility.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2021 Mazda CX-9 Review: First Impressions

Zoom zoom are the only words on my mind as I want to spend more time driving the Mazda CX-9. This 2021 Mazda CX-9 review contains my first initial thoughts after spending about six hours in this three-row crossover so far, and there’s more to come. 2021 Mazda CX-9 review:...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Review: The Most Off-Road-Capable Subie Wagon Since the 1980s

The Outback Wilderness sacrifices some efficiency and ride comfort in exchange for serious off-roading capability. If the regular Subaru Outback promises Rugged Lite™, then the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is supposed to deliver on proper ruggedness. The regular Outback is happy doing some light off-roading, maybe tooling down a dirt path on the way to the trailhead. The Wilderness is essentially that, but also set up to work if you drove the car straight onto the hiking trail instead of leaving it behind in the parking lot.
Carskbb.com

2022 Chevy Equinox: New Styling, Lower Price

For 2022, the Chevy Equinox gets a makeover and what looks like a price increase at first, but is actually a price cut for most buyers. First, that explanation. The 2021 Equinox starts at $23,800, plus a $1,195 destination fee. The 2022 Equinox starts at $25,800. Sounds like a price increase, right? It isn’t.