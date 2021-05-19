newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Samson: Why Tony La Russa shouldn't have commented publicly about the Yermin Mercedes situation

By Nothing Personal with David Samson
CBS Sports
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Monday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox, White Sox slugger Yermin Mercedes hit a massive home run off of Twins position player Willians Astudillo on a 3-0 pitch during a blowout 16-4 White Sox win. Following the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa called out Mercedes by saying that there would be consequences for swinging at a 3-0 pitch in a one-sided game.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Tyler Duffey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game#Home Run#Astudillo#Front Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa: White Sox have 'no fit' for Albert Pujols

Almost immediately after the Los Angeles Angels confirmed on Thursday they were parting ways with future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, fans and knowledgeable analysts linked the 41-year-old with the Chicago White Sox and manager Tony La Russa, who served as Pujols' skipper during his first 11 MLB seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLBsharecaster.com

Tony La Russa’s White Sox clubhouse dubbed ‘outstanding’ by GM

While the White Sox deal with the potentially season-altering loss of Luis Robert, they’ve found their manager at the heart of a couple national reports. Both ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote in recent days of Tony La Russa’s first month back on the job as the South Side skipper, reporting that some in the White Sox clubhouse are becoming impatient with the in-game decisions that have had a similarly perplexing, and even enraging, effect on much of the fan base.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa is taking too much blame for White Sox struggles

From the moment he was hired, both the national and local media have been very critical of Tony La Russa. Everyone claims that the old manager wouldn’t be able to work with all the young talent that the Chicago White Sox have. This is both stupid and not helpful given that he deserved to at least get a chance. There were reports by national writer Jeff Passan that La Russa had “lost the clubhouse”, even though White Sox players themselves said that wasn’t true.
MLBBakersfield Californian

Paul Sullivan: Tony La Russa’s gaffe on extra-innings rule bites White Sox in 1-0 loss to Reds

Being shut out by the Reds wasn’t the worst thing that happened to the Chicago White Sox Wednesday afternoon in Cincinnati. Now knowing the rule book was. Managers make mistakes from time to time, but one thing they’re not allowed to do is make a bad decision because of a lack of knowledge of the rules, which is what happened to Tony La Russa during the 10th inning of the 1-0 loss to the Reds.
MLBarcamax.com

While reunion remains unlikely, White Sox manager Tony La Russa confident Albert Pujols has more game left: 'I would never underestimate him'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa talked to Albert Pujols after the Los Angeles Angels designated the future Hall of Famer for assignment Thursday. “He really believes — and if he believes, then I believe — that he’s got game left,” La Russa said before Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. “So I’d be very interested to see if a club sees the fit. Because they’ll get a very determined Albert.
MLBABC News

Tony La Russa sings Albert Pujols' praises, but says stacked White Sox lineup leaves 'no fit' for his ex-slugger

CHICAGO -- There won't be a reunion between Albert Pujols and his former manager as White Sox skipper Tony La Russa indicated the slugger won't be joining him in Chicago. "We have Jose (Abreu) and Yermin (Mercedes) and even if Yermin gets less hot, it's a good way to DH other guys, get them off their feet," La Russa said Friday. "There is no fit here, unfortunately."
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Adam Eaton ‘Close to 100 Percent,' Per Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa: Adam Eaton 'close to 100 percent' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A lot of rest over the last week could have Adam Eaton back to normal. Of the White Sox top four outfielders, Eaton is the only one not currently on the injured list. But that hasn't meant he's been healthy, bothered by a bruised knee and hamstring tightness. But a beneficial schedule and some days off on the last road trip could have Eaton nearing full strength.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Parkins & Spiegel: 'Completely unacceptable' for Tony La Russa not to know extra-inning rule

(670 The Score) The follies are piling up for White Sox manager Tony La Russa just 29 games into the season. After Chicago’s 1-0 loss in 10 innings at Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon, La Russa admitted he didn’t know the entirety of the extra-innings rule that was implemented in 2020 in which a runner starts on second base to begin every half-inning starting in the 10th. La Russa’s ignorance led to closer Liam Hendriks (instead of first baseman Jose Abreu) risking injury by running the bases in the top of the 10th – and standing at third base as a non-threat to run home as the Reds recorded a key out – before Hendriks gave up the game-deciding hit in the bottom half.
MLBCBS Sports

Samson: Why Trevor Bauer's comments won't help the scuffling Dodgers

On Monday's episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson discussed what is going on with the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Trevor Bauer's comments on the team. The defending World Series champions have been struggling as of late -- they've gone 5-15 since starting the season 13-2 -- and Bauer is upset because he says he joined the squad to win. Samson says that's not so.
MLBCBS Sports

Pudge Rodriguez explains why MLB would be 'more fun' if the game looked more like it did when he played

David Samson sat down on his podcast, Nothing Personal with David Samson, this week to discuss a variety of topics with Hall of Fame catcher Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who helped lead the Marlins to their 2003 World Series title, shared his thoughts on the Marlins' journey from Wild Card winners to World Series winners, including an unexpected stop in Vegas during a tough road trip and his favorite moments from that postseason. Pudge also aired his grievances with the way baseball is played today and more.