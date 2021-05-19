Samson: Why Tony La Russa shouldn't have commented publicly about the Yermin Mercedes situation

(670 The Score) The follies are piling up for White Sox manager Tony La Russa just 29 games into the season. After Chicago’s 1-0 loss in 10 innings at Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon, La Russa admitted he didn’t know the entirety of the extra-innings rule that was implemented in 2020 in which a runner starts on second base to begin every half-inning starting in the 10th. La Russa’s ignorance led to closer Liam Hendriks (instead of first baseman Jose Abreu) risking injury by running the bases in the top of the 10th – and standing at third base as a non-threat to run home as the Reds recorded a key out – before Hendriks gave up the game-deciding hit in the bottom half.