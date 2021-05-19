Cryptocurrency Crunch Is ‘a Great Opportunity to Buy,' Trader Says Amid Slew of Negative Catalysts

It hasn’t been a good year so far for Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock. Down 35% year-to-date, its share price has traded in a range between $30 and $45 for most of the past two months. As I write this, it’s at the low end of the range, below $32. If you bought Nio shares a year ago, you’re up almost 770%. You might want to take some profits. However, if you’ve never owned the stock, but believe the electrification of passenger vehicles is the real deal, now would be an excellent time to consider taking a position.